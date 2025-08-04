Group formed to oppose AI-License Plate readers in Eugene say new safeguards don’t go far enough

A group recently formed to oppose Flock’s expansion into Eugene and Springfield, Eyes off Eugene, say recent safeguards to limit access to Oregon data don’t go far enough.

The cameras create a digital fingerprint of vehicles either with a license plate or by identifying unique characteristics, and are linked with a nationwide database owned and operated by private company Flock Safety.

Last month, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden announced an agreement with nationwide AI-license plate reader company to limit access to Oregonians data.

Eyes of Eugene member Ky Fireside said they fear the system could be used to surveil marginalized communities, activists, or undermine Oregon sanctuary law, which prohibits public resources being used for immigration enforcement.

"This is a private company that is collecting massive amounts of data, with no oversight, no warrants,” Fireside said. “They are absolutely brokering that data, and it is a violation of your fourth amendment rights, even if you have nothing to hide, you still have a right to privacy."

Flock - which has said it doesn’t sell customer data - has agreements with Eugene and Springfield for more than 80 cameras. KLCC obtained the agreements through a public records request.

Both police departments have said they are using the cameras in a way that follows sanctuary law. Eugene Police say the system has helped them catch suspects in several crimes, including homicide and armed robbery.

According to Wyden’s office, the deal he struck with Flock will remove Oregon from nationwide searches that include the words abortion or immigration in the search justification box.

According to a statement from Flock in June, the additional safeguards were created after an audit found some agencies had improperly accessed Illinois Flock data. According to 404 Media, the outlet that first reported the audit of Illinois data, the searches were immigration related. They found the system was also used by a Texas sheriff's department to search for a woman who self-administered an abortion. In its statements, Flock has called reporting about that incident misleading.

Fireside said those safeguards aren’t enough to protect Oregonians and visitors. They argue police, or federal agencies partnering with other police departments, can still access Oregon data by providing a generic justification like “investigation.”

“Honestly, the only safe thing with this data is to not collect it in the first place,” Fireside said.

Wyden’s office said the senator is aware of privacy concerns and is continuing oversight of Flock and similar companies.

“FLOCK’s agreement to provide additional restrictions against out-of-state surveillance is a meaningful privacy protection, but it was never intended to address all of the concerns about how this technology could be abused,” Wyden’s office wrote.

Fireside their group is trying to meet with Wyden and state lawmakers in hopes of sparking legislation to ban Flock, and similar companies. The group also plans to ask Eugene and Springfield’s city councils to end their contracts with Flock when the two bodies return from summer break.

“There is not any safety measure that they can implement that will make this technology safe to be used in our community,” Fireside said.

