PSU’s Chicano/Latino Studies major launches this fall
The Young Women's Fire Camp gives 14-19 year-olds a taste of firefighting skills, teamwork and empowerment.
The budget includes celebrated increases to state financial aid and a set-aside for universities struggling with ‘financial sustainability.’
At last night’s Eugene 4J school board meeting, Superintendent Andy Dey asked the board to direct him to draft a contract for a re-imagined partnership with the Eugene Police Department.
Senate Bill 3 adds two half-credits to Oregon graduation requirements related to personal finance and post-high school skills.
School districts across Oregon are fighting summer hunger with free meal programs for kids. Many families struggle with food insecurity over the summer.
As students throughout Lane County wrap up their school year and head into summer, a community-wide book gifting program has made sure nearly 3,000 elementary students have brand new books to read over the break.
More than ten thousand students will graduate from Oregon’s universities over the next few days.
Community members voiced support for queer and trans rights and decried protesters who came to a recent pride festival during this week’s Eugene School Board meeting.
This spring, Lane Community College President Stephanie Bulger sent an email to employees with an announcement that caught many by surprise: The college was proposing to close its 50-year-old student health clinic.Nearly 100 students and staff arrived at the May board meeting to express disapproval of the plan. The proposal was tabled. Now-- a quickly convened task force is charged with offering recommendations to the Board of Education which will decide the clinic’s fate.
An ongoing disagreement over religious expression in a government-funded program has led to the apparent termination of a decadeslong partnership between Oregon State University and southern Oregon's Jefferson County.
Grad walks like this are an opportunity for graduating seniors from all over the school district to inspire younger students to think about their future.