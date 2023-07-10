This spring, Lane Community College President Stephanie Bulger sent an email to employees with an announcement that caught many by surprise: The college was proposing to close its 50-year-old student health clinic.Nearly 100 students and staff arrived at the May board meeting to express disapproval of the plan. The proposal was tabled. Now-- a quickly convened task force is charged with offering recommendations to the Board of Education which will decide the clinic’s fate.

