University of Oregon faculty speak out against looming layoffs next month

Faculty at the University of Oregon are raising concerns about an impending set of layoffs.

The university is seeking 2.5% average cuts across its schools and colleges, in order to help fill a budget deficit. It's said it will notify affected staff during the week of Sept. 7.

"The decisions we must make are painful and they will have a real human impact," wrote President Karl Scholz and Provost Christopher Long in a joint statement this week. "We are committed to approaching these challenges with honesty, respect, and a focus on the long-term health of the university."

United Academics of UO is asking the university to halt that plan. The union's President, Kate Mills, said workers haven't been meaningfully included in a rushed decision-making process.

"That this is happening over the summer from news that was shared in May is deeply concerning," said Mills. "It takes 14 months for us to promote someone into a tenured position, and in a fraction of that time, they're making decisions around who they're going to lay off.”

Mills argued this process should happen during the school year, when more faculty are on contract. And she said the union wants to see the financial information that UO is using to make these decisions.

This coming round of cuts follows June, when UO eliminated 42 positions in the College of Arts and Sciences, including 11 career faculty. Mills said the union is now challenging those layoffs under its collective bargaining agreement.

Ultimately, Mills is calling on UO to consider more cuts to administrative positions instead of teaching faculty. The university said it's currently planning a 4% average reduction target for administrative units.

Global Studies and Languages

In a letter to UO Thursday, faculty from the Schnitzer School of Global Studies and Languages shared concerns about the university's plan, saying they were facing reductions or even elimination for several programs.

The letter mentioned more than a dozen subjects that could be affected, including Romance Languages, History, and Indigenous, Race and Ethnic Studies.

"In addition to long-term damage to UO’s reputation and our ability to attract the best students and faculty across the university, these cuts are a catastrophic blow to morale at a crucial time for building the school and the Schnitzer vision," read the letter.

In an email to KLCC Thursday, a UO spokesperson said the university hasn’t made final decisions about any programs, and advised against speculation.

"This process will not conclude for at least another two weeks," said Angela Seydel. "Any reports suggesting that decisions have already been made—including any decisions to close or reduce programs—are inaccurate and premature and may be harmful to many in our community. "

