University of Oregon lays off more than 40 employees, as workers brace for more cuts

The University of Oregon laid off dozens of employees last week, and workers say they’re bracing for more cuts to come.

UO moved last week to eliminate around 42 positions in its College of Arts and Sciences, including 11 career faculty.

According to university spokesperson Eric Howald, the cuts were meant to help fill a budget shortfall at the college, which previously had around 1,400 full-time employees.

"We understand the impact of these layoffs on our employees and deeply regret having to take these actions," wrote Howald in an email to KLCC. "We are committed to supporting impacted employees throughout their transitions."

Howald told KLCC the layoff decisions focused on "core academic priorities, operational needs, and the ability of units to continue fulfilling their missions with reduced staffing."

However, United Academics of UO Vice President of Diversity and Equity Ed Wolf criticized the rationale behind the cuts. He said the layoffs didn’t seem to consider workers’ level of experience or their wider impact on students.

“What kinds of things they have done for student teaching, for service and planning and creating programs here at the university—all that seems to have been left aside," said Wolf. "What has only been taken into account are things like the financial metrics."

Wolf said one of the people who's been laid off is Mike Urbancic, the former president of United Academics of UO.

Jennifer Smith, the president of the university's classified employees union, said it lost 20 workers in last week's layoffs. She said the union expected that cuts was coming, but the process was demoralizing.

"People were having a very difficult time focusing on their work, when they're wondering if they're going to be able to make their mortgage payment or, pay for their elder care," said Smith. "Not knowing who is going to be affected really was tough."

Moving forward, UO has said it's facing $25 to $30 million in potential budget cuts. Howald said the university is still assessing how that will affect staffing, and expects more clarity in September.

Wolf said he's calling for more financial transparency from the university during this process, and more collaborative efforts to find outside funding.

Smith argued UO should be reconsidering the salaries of high-level executives and administrators, while protecting the workers that help economically drive the university.

"My concern now for the University of Oregon is are people getting the education that they're paying for?" said Smith. "Are we going to get into a death spiral of lower student services, lower interest in the university, therefore lower student services?"

