UO faculty union reaches tentative deal, strike averted for now

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published March 30, 2025 at 10:02 PM PDT
United Academics of UO had previously declared its intent to strike as early as Monday.
Elizabeth Gabriel
/
KLCC
United Academics of UO had previously declared its intent to strike as early as Monday.

The University of Oregon's faculty union has reached a tentative agreement on a contract, and a strike has been averted for now.

The announcement came Sunday, after days of last-minute bargaining between the university and its faculty.

United Academics of UO had declared its intent to strike as early as Monday unless a deal was reached. They're seeking a contract with higher wages.

This week, the union's membership will have to vote on whether to ratify the agreement. If they reject it, a strike could be back on the table.

Mike Urbancic, President of United Academics of UO, told KLCC Sunday he believes it's very likely the ratification will be approved.

This story will be updated.
Education United Academics of UOlabor strikeUniversity of Oregon
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
