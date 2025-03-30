UO faculty union reaches tentative deal, strike averted for now

The University of Oregon's faculty union has reached a tentative agreement on a contract, and a strike has been averted for now.

The announcement came Sunday, after days of last-minute bargaining between the university and its faculty.

United Academics of UO had declared its intent to strike as early as Monday unless a deal was reached. They're seeking a contract with higher wages.

This week, the union's membership will have to vote on whether to ratify the agreement. If they reject it, a strike could be back on the table.

Mike Urbancic, President of United Academics of UO, told KLCC Sunday he believes it's very likely the ratification will be approved.

This story will be updated.