New film scanner comes to Douglas County Museums

KLCC | By Gabriella Sgro
Published July 28, 2025 at 6:14 AM PDT
The ScanPro3500 will make digitization of historical documents easier for visitors of the Lavola Bakken Research Library
Douglas County Museum
The ScanPro3500 will make digitization of historical documents easier for visitors of the Lavola Bakken Research Library

Thanks to a technical grant, the Douglas County Museum in Roseburg has upgraded a piece of equipment in their Lavola Bakken Research Library.

A new microfilm scanner will be added to the toolbelt of Douglas County historians, replacing an outdated version of the device that was incompatible with computers.

Modern microfilm scanners allow for easy digitization of newspapers, photos, and other printed materials.

The previous scanners in the library were installed over a decade ago and were “not digital at all,” said Karen Bratton, research librarian and collections manager at the Douglas County Museum.

Bratton said the technological upgrade will increase the accessibility of historical documents.

“This is all done with your computer and your mouse. You’re not having to hand turn the crank to move the microfilm,” she said.

Digitally scanned microfilms can be saved onto a computer or hard drive and then printed inside the library.

The update will improve public access to archival materials that can be used for local and regional research.

Funding for the scanner came from a $5,000 grant from The Roadhouse Foundation and $4,798 in matched funds from the library foundation.

Library visitors can access the new microfilm scanner at the Douglas County Museum's Lavola Bakken Research Library. The library is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Visitors can also schedule appointments over the phone at 541-957-7007.
Education Douglas County research Technology
Gabriella Sgro
Gabriella Sgro is an intern reporting at KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a student at the University of Oregon and pursuing a degree in journalism and cinema studies. She hopes to combine her interest in the technical processes of recording and mixing sound with her love of community-based news.
