New film scanner comes to Douglas County Museums

Thanks to a technical grant, the Douglas County Museum in Roseburg has upgraded a piece of equipment in their Lavola Bakken Research Library.

A new microfilm scanner will be added to the toolbelt of Douglas County historians, replacing an outdated version of the device that was incompatible with computers.

Modern microfilm scanners allow for easy digitization of newspapers, photos, and other printed materials.

The previous scanners in the library were installed over a decade ago and were “not digital at all,” said Karen Bratton, research librarian and collections manager at the Douglas County Museum.

Bratton said the technological upgrade will increase the accessibility of historical documents.

“This is all done with your computer and your mouse. You’re not having to hand turn the crank to move the microfilm,” she said.

Digitally scanned microfilms can be saved onto a computer or hard drive and then printed inside the library.

The update will improve public access to archival materials that can be used for local and regional research.

Funding for the scanner came from a $5,000 grant from The Roadhouse Foundation and $4,798 in matched funds from the library foundation.