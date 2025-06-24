Gabriella SgroReporting intern
Gabriella Sgro is an intern reporting at KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a student at the University of Oregon and pursuing a degree in journalism and cinema studies. She hopes to combine her interest in the technical processes of recording and mixing sound with her love of community-based news.
-
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has officially declared a drought in Lincoln County.
-
Vehicles with unpaid parking tickets in Newport will be getting the boot, starting Aug. 1.
-
By October, the Sisters Community Garden must vacate its current space at the Sisters Eagle Airport.
-
For the first time in more than six months, Lane Community College’s Board of Education will operate with a full slate of members.
-
A new report from the City of Eugene indicates the number of traffic fatalities over the past three years more than doubled over the previous three-year period.
-
Despite rising fuel prices, Americans are still heading out to celebrate the 4th of July.
-
For one week every summer, the passion for firefighting ignites in a group of high school girls in Eugene.
-
It will soon cost more for non-Oregonians to park their cars or pitch their tents in a state park in Oregon.
-
After serving as interim chief at the Springfield Police Department for three months, Jami Resch was officially sworn in as the department’s chief on June 25.
-
As Oregon moves into fire season, Eugene Parks and Open Space has closed the Skinner Butte summit parking lot for a second summer.