Homes for Good opens new affordable apartments downtown

After a year of construction, Homes for Good has officially opened a new supportive housing project in downtown Eugene. The Red Lion Hotel at 599 E. Broadway has been converted into a new apartment community named Bridges on Broadway.

The new building has 57 units of “Permanent Supportive Housing,” a kind of specialized housing that focuses on offering stability, rental assistance, and comprehensive support services.

In order to be eligible for an apartment at Bridges on Broadway, tenants must be currently and chronically homeless, and have a disabling condition.

“The idea is to try to get the folks off the street that are the most vulnerable and the most sick,” said Jacob Fox, executive director of Homes for Good. “When you bring those folks in, it allows them to heal, when they have a home.”

Lane County will refer eligible residents onto the waitlist for the apartments.

Homes for Good will offer Bridges on Broadway residents access to case managers, connections to employment, food security, and substance abuse treatment programs.

“It just starts to stabilize folks. If they’re actively using drugs and alcohol while experiencing homelessness, they can come into a home and work on their addiction issues,” Fox said. “The whole concept is to give people a home and help them heal.”

Bridges on Broadway is the newest evolution of Lane County’s Project Turnkey, which provided temporary housing for people who lost their homes to wildfires.

The first residents of Bridges on Broadway will move in next month.

