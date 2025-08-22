Lane County issues air quality advisory, homeless advocates seek donations as heat wave takes hold

A heatwave has hit much of western Oregon. In the Willamette Valley, an Extreme Heat Warning is now in place through at least Tuesday evening.

In Lane County, the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has now issued an air quality advisory until at least Monday evening.

Elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog, are expected due to high temperatures and low winds.

Ozone forms when sunlight and heat react with air pollutants, like exhaust from cars and chemicals in aerosols.

It can also produce a haze that is "harmful to people's health—especially young ones, people that are experiencing lung issues, pregnant folks,” according to LRAPA spokesperson Matt Sorensen.

Smog can irritate the eyes, nose, lungs, and can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD.

LRAPA recommends citizens reduce the formation of ozone pollution by limiting driving, avoiding the usage of aerosol sprays, and not idling engines.

“Our main goal is that we want to make sure that folks are aware that there's actually something they can actively do to help lower the amount of ozone that might be produced,” said Sorensen. “And potentially even avoid hitting levels that’s problematic for people's health.”

The advisory will remain in effect until temperatures fall. LRAPA expects this to be Tuesday morning.

Helping homeless people beat the heat

Homeless advocates across the region are asking the community to help support people living outside during this heatwave.

“People need to be really understanding of their unhoused neighbors," said Shawn Collins, the president of Unity Shelter in Corvallis. "It's a really, really hard time during this kind of weather, and so anything they can do to help is appreciated.”

Unity operates a Hygiene Center off of Highway 99-W in Corvallis. Collins is asking for people to deliver supplies there–including water, Gatorade, and protein shakes. The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

Unity Shelter Unity Shelter's Men's Shelter in Corvallis, where the Hygiene Center is located.

The Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center also said it will help distribute supplies, although it will be closed over the weekend. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

The Vina Moses Center in Corvallis said it can accept water, as well as tents that help provide shade for people on the street. The center will be open Saturday and weekdays, but closed Sunday.

Vina Moses' donation hours are listed online. The organization’s Executive Director Ilene McClelland said people can call the center if they’d like to bring supplies outside of those designated times.

In Eugene, homeless advocates told KLCC earlier this month that the community can bring water to Lane Transit District, or to the aid group RAVEN outside of First Christian Church in downtown Eugene.