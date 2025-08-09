Eugene homeless advocates ask for community aid ahead of heatwave

With Eugene likely to see triple-digit temperatures this weekend, local homeless advocates are asking the public to help protect people living outdoors.

RAVEN, the homeless outreach group, will be distributing supplies at the First Christian Church downtown. Its hours are available online.

RAVEN Board President Mark Perron said the non-profit has been coordinating with Lane Transit District on summer water drives.

Perron said the best way to help someone facing extreme heat is handing them a cool drink.

“Bring water. Bring ice. Bring it down here—we’ll distribute it," they said. "Bring it to LTD—they’ll distribute it. Bring it to the library."

Perron said electrolyte packets or drinks can also be lifesaving in a heatwave.

Bobbie Stevens, an unhoused person living in the Whiteaker neighborhood near Washington-Jefferson Park, said she has breathing problems that make the heat difficult to deal with.

"Water, that's the best thing you can do," said Wilson. "They have signs telling us not to drink the water between the bathrooms at the skate park, and some of us aren't even supposed to be at the park."

The public can also donate supplies to several Eugene Community fridges located across town. This includes locations at 1790 Alder Street, 870 W 16th Ave, 53 W 24th Place, and 2116 Grant Street.

Updates on supply needs for the fridges can be found through Eugene Community Fridge's Instagram and Facebook.