Extreme Heat Watch issued for parts of Willamette Valley through Monday evening

Warm temperatures have weather forecasters warning of possible heat-related concerns.

The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for parts of the Willamette Valley from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s or higher in the coming days, leading to warnings about how to handle high heat in upcoming afternoons.

“Scenarios like this, you want to make sure you’re staying hydrated, especially during the peak heat," said NWS Meteorologist Tom Schuldt. "find somewhere to cool off whether that be inside with AC or, if you’re outside, trying to find some shade."

Schuldt also said that those who may head to local rivers or other bodies of water to cool off should be sure to do so with safety in mind by using life jackets and other safety equipment.

Overnight temperatures are also expected to be above normal, with lows in the mid-60s or higher.

"When we have our low temperatures that start to increase, kind of like what we’re expecting, it means that relief that you see during the overnight hours, especially for people without air conditioning, can be hard to come by," said Schuldt.

While the Extreme Heat Watch is scheduled to end late Monday, warm temperatures are forecast to continue into Tuesday.