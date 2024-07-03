Triple digit temperatures are on the way: Here’s where to go to escape the heat

Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits across the region this week, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect starting at noon on Thursday.

High temperatures are dangerous to anyone outside and people or animals who don’t have access to air conditioning. Young children, older adults or those with chronic conditions are at especially high risk.

Most local governments will be closed during the 4th of July holiday, but splash pads in parks will remain on.

On Friday, local libraries will be open, as well as Springfield City Hall and the Bob Keefer Center. Most community centers will also be open during the hottest parts of the day on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday - Lane County has partnered with St. Vincent De Paul to offer a low barrier cooling space at the Lane County Events Center. People are welcome to bring their animals - but will have to crate them once they are inside.

The center, 796 W 13th Ave. in Performance Hall Meeting Room 1, will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lane Transit District is offering free rides to the closest designated cooling center. A list and any updates to hours and services is available on Lane County’s cooling resources website.

Those who decide to swim to get some relief from the heat should be cautious: waterways may be colder than expected and might have hazards that aren’t immediately visible from the surface.

Benton County

In Benton County, cooling centers are available in Corvallis, Alsea, Monroe and Philomath. Many locations will be closed on July 4.

Linn County

In Linn County, cooling centers are available in Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home. Hours and locations are available on the Linn County website.

Deschutes County

In Deschutes County, cooling centers—which double as "clean air centers" during times of heavy wildfire smoke—are available in Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine. Many of the locations will be closed on July 4. A list is available on the Deschutes County website.

Douglas County

In Douglas County, where the National Weather Service is forecasting that Roseburg will reach high temperatures of 106 on Friday, 108 on Saturday, and 106 on Sunday, the county does not maintain a list of cooling centers on its website. On its Facebook page, the City of Roseburg recommends that people trying to escape the triple digit heat visit the Fir Grove Park splash pad.

Lincoln County

The Excessive Heat Warning does not include most communities on the Oregon coast. In Newport, for instance, high temperatures are not predicted to exceed 80 degrees. Lincoln County does not maintain a list of cooling centers on its website, but the county says residents can dial 211 for information about where to seek relief from the heat.

