14 deaths in Oregon linked to heat wave

Since a wave of excessive heat began late last week, 14 people in Oregon have died from suspected heat-related causes.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office announced Thursday morning that four more deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Suspected heat-related deaths have now been reported in Coos, Jackson, Klamath, Linn, Multnomah, and Washington counties since last Friday.

One person, a 33-year-old man from Clackamas County, died after being taken to a Portland hospital.

The names of the 14 people have not been released. The medical examiner said the designation of these deaths is preliminary.

The actual cause of death in each case may take months to determine, the examiner’s office said, and may be unrelated to hyperthermia. Here is a table of the reported deaths:

