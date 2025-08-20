Cascade Manor breaks ground on $35 million expansion project

A South Eugene retirement community broke ground Tuesday on a $35 million expansion project.

Cascade Manor is building 25 new apartments and one new four-plex to accommodate the rising numbers of seniors moving in at earlier ages.

The expansion covers over 60,000 square feet and includes room for various amenities, aimed at giving residents spaces to entertain, practice hobbies, and host family members overnight.

The finished expansion will house more than 200 residents and already has a waitlist available. Construction is planned to finish in 2027.