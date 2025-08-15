Publicly funded slots help ease childcare shortage in Lane County, but needs persist
An Oregon State University report found public funding is helping improve childcare supply in most Oregon counties. However, childcare professionals in Lane County say there is still a long way to go.
According to the report, public funding has helped alleviate some counties from the “childcare desert” status. A county is generally considered a childcare desert if fewer than 33% of the county’s children have access to a slot.
The study found that over the years, Lane County has slowly increased publicly available childcare slots for newborns and toddlers. Currently, the county is no longer considered a childcare desert for 3 to 5 year olds because 37% of children in this age-range had access to childcare slots in 2024. However, more slots are still needed for children who are under 2 years old; only 20% of children in this age bracket had access to childcare in 2024.
Alma Fumiko Hesus is the President of United Way of Lane County, a nonprofit organization that also runs the Early Childhood Hub of Lane County. According to Hesus, there are still some unmet needs in the childcare industry.
“Just because we're no longer a desert, it doesn't mean that we have, we've solved the lack of childcare problem,” she said.
Cost still constitutes a huge barrier for parents trying to access childcare. According to Holly Mar-Conte, a childcare strategist at Onward Eugene, the yearly cost for childcare for one child, on average, is around $18,000.
Mar-Conte added that the unique needs of each family, like unconventional work hours, distance from a childcare center, and language needs, can often mean many parents don’t always have access to childcare.
“We hear a lot that families are cobbling care together,” said Mar-Conte. “Parents switch off working remotely, they use informal care, they utilize part time child care, and/or a combination of all of the above.”
Meanwhile, Oregon’s Headstart Programs are in limbo mode after the federal government reversed a rule that allowed children to participate in early childhood care programs, regardless of their immigration status. The program enrolls more than 12,000 Oregon children.