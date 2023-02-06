© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Lawmakers advance bill to give renters the right to offer in-home childcare

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published February 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM PST
Illustration that shows a adult with long hair sitting on a floor. There is a child in a high chair, a child crawling on a rug, and a child standing and playing with a ball. There is a dog also playing with the ball.
Pixabay
The bill would require landlords to allow their tenants to offer in-home childcare.

Oregon lawmakers are advancing a bill that would give renters the right to offer paid childcare. The Senate Housing and Development Committee voted unanimously Monday to send Senate Bill 599 to the full Senate for consideration.

The bill would require landlords to allow their tenants to offer in-home childcare, provided the tenant follows all other state and local regulations.

Much of Oregon is experiencing a high demand for childcare, which means many parents struggle to find affordable and appropriate care for their children.

“This bill is an important step to give more options for affordable childcare so that working families can stay in their communities,” said Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City, who is one of the bill's chief sponsors.

The measure would also require childcare providers to obtain liability insurance. It would not apply to rental housing meant primarily for people age 55 and older.

"Home-based care is an essential part of Oregon's childcare marketplace," said Dana Hepper, who testified on behalf of Children's Institute, a Portland-based advocacy group. "Home-based providers are more likely to provide care in the evenings, overnight and weekends. They're more likely to provide care in languages other than English...and in small, rural communities that might not have the bandwidth to manager a large child-care center."

Hepper said some childcare providers have told her that they lost their ability to operate when their property was sold and the new owner didn't approve of the use. Oregon law currently allows landlords to prohibit childcare businesses from operating in rental units.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
