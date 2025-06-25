© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Julia Boboc

Julia Boboc

Reporting intern

Julia Boboc is an intern reporting for KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a journalism and linguistics student at the University of Oregon, originally from Texas. She hopes to use her experience in audio to bring stories about humanity and empathy to the airwaves.