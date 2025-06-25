Julia BobocReporting intern
Julia Boboc is an intern reporting for KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a journalism and linguistics student at the University of Oregon, originally from Texas. She hopes to use her experience in audio to bring stories about humanity and empathy to the airwaves.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Roseburg in response to damage from March storms.
The University of Oregon has received an $11 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is developing a plan to protect Southern Resident orcas, which were added to the state’s Endangered Species List last year.
Starting July 11, the Roseburg News-Review will cut its daily print publication from five times a week to once a week. An online version of the paper will be released daily.
Lane County Farmers Market holds inaugural Eco Fest, celebrating sustainability and environmental awarenessEco Fest focused on bringing awareness to sustainable practices and environmental issues.