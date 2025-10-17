© 2025 KLCC

Benton County approves grant for Osborn Aquatic Center improvements

KLCC | By Julia Boboc
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:43 PM PDT
People swim in an indoor pool
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
A 2019 photo of the Osborn Aquatic Center, which has a 50-meter indoor lap pool and a therapy pool, as well as an outdoor pool.

Benton County’s Board of Commissioners has approved a grant of up to $100,000 for planned improvements to a public pool center in Corvallis.

The Osborn Aquatic Center is jointly operated by the City of Corvallis and the Corvallis school district.

It is used recreationally and for regional swim team training and competitions. “Osborn Aquatic Center plays an important role in our community’s health and economy,” said Board Chair Nancy Wyse.

The center receives an estimated 230,000 visitors each year.

The grant comes one year after the center closed when a maintenance assessment found corrosion on the steel of the center’s roof.

The City hired a company to secure the roof and prevent collapse, and the center reopened in March of this year.

Still, additional concerns were raised about the pool’s infrastructure. Board Chair Nancy Wyse said the grant recognizes the value and future of the center.

She also cited budget and funding source cuts across the County, but emphasized the importance of investing in public resources to show that “Benton County is committed to supporting partnerships that benefit our communities.”
Julia Boboc
Julia Boboc is a reporting fellow for KLCC. She joined the station in the summer of 2025 as an intern through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a journalism and linguistics student at the University of Oregon, originally from Texas. She hopes to use her experience in audio to bring stories about humanity and empathy to the airwaves.
