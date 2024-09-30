© 2024 KLCC

Safety concerns lead to temporary closure of part of the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:41 PM PDT
People swim in an indoor pool
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The Osborn Aquatic Center has a 50-meter indoor lap pool and a therapy pool, as well as an outdoor pool. File photo from April, 2019.

The City of Corvallis has closed the indoor pool at the Osborn Aquatic Center until further notice.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Director, Meredith Petit, told KLCC some damage was found during routine maintenance.

“One of our maintenance workers was changing a light bulb and noticed some rust to look into," she said. "And the rust and corrosion was occurring near the roof area.”

Petit said an engineer recommended further testing, including opening up the roof. She said the center's lobby and outdoor areas are open, and an engineer will assess whether activities can safely take place at the indoor pool until repairs are scheduled.

Petit said while the weather remains nice, aquatics staff is looking at moving some programming to the outdoor pool, including high school swim team practices. She said swim lessons and exercise classes will also be affected.

The outdoor pools are also closed until Wednesday, Oct. 2 for an unrelated maintenance project.

Any updates will be posted on the City of Corvallis website.
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
