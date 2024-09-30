Safety concerns lead to temporary closure of part of the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis

The City of Corvallis has closed the indoor pool at the Osborn Aquatic Center until further notice.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Director, Meredith Petit, told KLCC some damage was found during routine maintenance.

“One of our maintenance workers was changing a light bulb and noticed some rust to look into," she said. "And the rust and corrosion was occurring near the roof area.”

Petit said an engineer recommended further testing, including opening up the roof. She said the center's lobby and outdoor areas are open, and an engineer will assess whether activities can safely take place at the indoor pool until repairs are scheduled.

Petit said while the weather remains nice, aquatics staff is looking at moving some programming to the outdoor pool, including high school swim team practices. She said swim lessons and exercise classes will also be affected.

The outdoor pools are also closed until Wednesday, Oct. 2 for an unrelated maintenance project.

Any updates will be posted on the City of Corvallis website.

