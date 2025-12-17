Gusty winds lead to power outages, road and school closures

A strong frontal system brought gusty wind and heavy rain to the region this morning, leading to widespread power outages and downed tree branches and power lines.

Much of the area experienced gusts ranging from 35 mph up to 55 mph in the interior lowlands, and around 65 mph along the coast.

Several schools are affected, including including McKenzie Schools and Lincoln County Schools which are closed. Several others are under a 2-hour delay.

Some major roads are closed including:

OR 99E is closed 2 miles north of Hubbard between milepost 25 and 27 due to downed power lines. This could be an extended closure. Use an alternate route.

OR 22 is closed at Gates between milepost 33 and 49 due to downed trees. This could be an extended closure. Use an alternate route.

OR 126 is closed starting five miles east of Vida between milepost 26 and 44 due to downed power lines and trees. This could be an extended closure. Use an alternate route.

US 20 is closed 1 mile west of the intersection with Spicer Drive at milepost 8 due to downed trees. This could be an extended closure. Use an alternate route.

U.S. 20 is closed at Shea Viewpoint between milepost 31 and 71 due to downed trees and high winds. This could be an extended closure. Use an alternate route.

OR 130 is closed 4 miles east of the intersection with US 101 at milepost 3 due to downed power lines. This could be an extended closure. Use an alternate route.

OR 219 is closed 4 miles north of Newberg between milepost 15 and 16 due downed trees. This could be an extended closure. Use an alternate route.

OR 213 is closed at Silver Creek Falls State park between milepost 25 and 27 due to downed power lines and trees. This could be an extended closure. Use an alternate route.

Check Tripcheck.com for updates.

