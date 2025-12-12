Landslide closes highway in Lincoln County

A landslide has closed a state highway in Lincoln County.

Oregon route 229 connects Siletz with the Lincoln City area. The slide shut down the road about 10 miles north of Siletz.

Photos from the scene showed a large mass of rocks, trees and mud covering the roadway.

"Because the slide has taken out a portion of the road, this will be a long-term closure," said a Friday morning press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The agency said the closure could last "days, weeks, months or longer," and that a more precise closure length wouldn't be known until geotechnical crews can access the slope to evaluate the damage.

ODOT said drivers who need to travel between Siletz and Lincoln City will need to use Highway 101 as a detour. According to Google Maps, the detour adds approximately 10 miles to the trip.

While Oregon generally hasn't been hit with flooding and landslides to the extent that Washington state has this week, recent rains in the area have contributed to several instances of road closures and damage in the area, according to ODOT.