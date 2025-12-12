Flooding impacts tens of thousands as Washington requests federal assistance

Updated December 12, 2025 at 7:49 AM PST

Tens of thousands of people across Western Washington are being evacuated due to historic flooding. Gov. Bob Ferguson said at a press conference on Thursday that no fatalities have been reported yet.

Flooding of the Skagit and Snohomish rivers are driving many of the evacuations. Both have surged past record levels, and the Skagit crested Friday morning.

Federal assistance request

Washington's entire congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to move quickly to approve Ferguson's request for help responding to the storm system currently wreaking havoc on the state.

In their letter to Trump, the delegation notes that the atmospheric river has already forced evacuations, closed highways, and is threatening lives, property and livestock.

The National Weather Service is forecasting major flooding of more than a dozen rivers in Washington in the coming days.

The delegation says resources are critical for debris removal and protective measures.

Ferguson submitted his request for an expedited federal emergency declaration on Wednesday.

Mitch Borden / KNKX / KNKX Mount Vernon residents prepare for flooding on Dec. 11, 2025.

Skagit County

In Skagit County, locals have been ordered to evacuate low-lying areas ahead of potentially historic flooding.

The Skagit River crested at record levels on Friday morning, testing dikes and levees in the area.

The evacuation order applies to an estimated 78,000 people living in the county's flood plain.

At a press conference in Mount Vernon on Thursday, Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki pleaded with locals who live in low lying areas to evacuate.

"Please get out if you are in that defined flood zone," she said. "If you have a fear you might flood, please get out."

Approximately 300 Washington State National Guard troops are being dispatched to Skagit County to help respond to flooding and help with rescue efforts.

Outside a fire station in the Mount Vernon area, neighbors are rushing to help one another fill sandbags to help protect their homes and businesses.

Dennis Reasbeck has lived here for decades. He said he's never felt the need to flee, but now he's loading up sandbags to fortify his house before leaving town.

"You can be worried as much as you can, Mother Nature wins, so all you can do is prepare and live with it afterwards," he said.

Reasbeck has flood insurance, but that's little comfort.

"Well see what happens when I come back Friday," he said. "If my house is dry I'll be lucky. If it's not, then we'll have to see what the damage is and start repairs."

Mount Vernon resident Byron Betts heeded the flood warnings and packed his family into their RV to find a safe place to wait out the flood.

"It's not really hard to make the call," he said. "I think it's better to be inconvenienced and wrong than risk life."

Mitch Borden / KNKX / KNKX Dennis Reasbeck was among the people preparing to evacuate Mount Vernon due to flooding on Dec. 11, 2025.

Whatcom County

Lt. Jason Karb, with the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, flew over a large area impacted by the Nooksack River overflowing its banks northeast of Bellingham Thursday morning.

"I would not overestimate by saying that there's probably hundreds of houses that are underwater, to some extent, lots of farms that their fields are full of water, lots of roadways, state routes."

Karb said parts of Everson, Sumas, and Nooksack have been hit hard. These towns also experienced significant flooding in 2021.

The Nooksack River has flooded several small towns near the Canadian border.

"Downtown Sumas is underwater. Nooksack — it's underwater. And then I imagine that when it crests in Ferndale, in a few hours, the downtown core of Ferndale will probably have some water in it as well," Karb said.

The Nooksack is forecast to crest at Ferndale at around 10 p.m. Thursday. Officials say they must wait for floodwaters to recede before they can report on damages.

/ Whatcom County Sherrif's Office / Whatcom County Sherrif's Office A line of sandbags along Emerson Road, east of Lynden in Whatcom County. Dec. 11, 2025.

Resources

Counties are sharing evacuation notices and resources for those impacted by the flooding.

The American Red Cross Northwest Region is keeping a running list of its shelter locations on its Facebook page.

There are numerous road closures across the region. Real-time travel information is available via the Washington State Department of Transportation mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.

The National Weather Service has an interactive map of flooding in the region.

Skagit County

Shelters are open for any residents that need a place to stay during the flood event.



Cascade Christian Church 534 Township St., Sedro-Woolley. 360-855-1484. Pets can be accommodated outside.

534 Township St., Sedro-Woolley. 360-855-1484. Pets can be accommodated outside. Concrete High School 7830 South Superior Avenue, Concrete. 360-391-2589. Pets can be accommodated outside.

7830 South Superior Avenue, Concrete. 360-391-2589. Pets can be accommodated outside. Family Promise at Central United Methodist Church 1013 Polte Rd, Sedro-Wooley. 360-854-0743. Pets will be accommodated if possible.

1013 Polte Rd, Sedro-Wooley. 360-854-0743. Pets will be accommodated if possible. Bethany Covenant Church – Red Cross Shelter 1318 S 18th St, Mount Vernon. 1-800-733-2767. Pets can be accommodated at this shelter

1318 S 18th St, Mount Vernon. 1-800-733-2767. Pets can be accommodated at this shelter Welcome Home Skagit 1427 Monte Vista Dr. Mount Vernon 98273. 360-840-8136. Pets allowed, ADA accessible

1427 Monte Vista Dr. Mount Vernon 98273. 360-840-8136. Pets allowed, ADA accessible LDS Church 1700 E Hazel St, Mount Vernon. 253-820-8876. Pets cannot be accommodated at this shelter.

1700 E Hazel St, Mount Vernon. 253-820-8876. Pets cannot be accommodated at this shelter. Hamilton First Baptist Church797 Hamilton Cemetery Rd, Sedro-Woolley. 360 826 3307. Pets can be accommodated on a case by case basis, ADA accessible



Whatcom County

Flood Call Center: (360) 788-5303 for those with needs or questions (English and Spanish).

Shelters for flood-displaced residents are open through Friday night, Dec. 12:



North County Christ the King 1816 18th Street, Lynden.

1816 18th Street, Lynden. Sonlight Church 8800 Bender Road, Lynden.

King County

Shelters are available in the following locations:



Peace Lutheran Church 18615 SE. 272nd St. Kent. Pets welcomed.

18615 SE. 272nd St. Kent. Pets welcomed. Redemption Church 15305 Main St. NE., Duvall.

15305 Main St. NE., Duvall. Evergreen State Fairgrounds 14405 179th Ave. SE., Monroe. Pets welcomed.

14405 179th Ave. SE., Monroe. Pets welcomed. Meridian Habitat Park 14422 Meridian Ave. E., Puyallup. Pets welcomed.

Pierce County

Pierce County has a list of homelessness services and warming centers

For shelters, its website directs people to the American Red Cross Northwest Region's Facebook page.

It also has information on where to get sandbags in Pierce County

Snohomish County

Free sheltering is available through the American Red Cross at the Evergreen State Fair Park in the 4H Building, where pets are accepted, as well as cold weather shelters.

Free emergency stabling for livestock is available at:



Evergreen Fair State Park (no dogs). Contact Jeff Ritter: 425-309-2655.

Darrington Rodeo Grounds (no swine) at 42109 SR 530 NE, Darrington. Stables are uncovered. Contact Gabby Wesson: 425-407-2899.

Call ahead for either location.

KNKX's Izzy Ross contributed reporting.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

