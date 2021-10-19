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King tides and sneaker wave threats on the Oregon and Washington coasts ease after Friday, though heavy rain could slow Thanksgiving weekend highway travel.
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King tides and 25-foot storm waves are flooding highways, homes, and coastal towns from southern Oregon to Washington as officials warn residents to stay off beaches.
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Flooding could peak Thursday. Oregon transportation officials are urging drivers to avoid Highway 101 and Oregon 42 in the area if possible.
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The Oregon Coast is one theater among many on the edge of the Pacific during what’s shaping up to be a historic El Niño winter.
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National Weather Service issues coastal flood advisory; coastal flood watch extends through ThanksgivingThe National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory through Tuesday, Nov. 24, and a flood watch from Monday, Nov. 23, through Thursday, Nov. 26.
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A strong El Niño could bring heavy rain, king tide flooding, and landslides to burn-scarred Oregon, though meteorologists warn winter precipitation remains uncertain.
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A former timber executive asks forgiveness for unpermitted home additions along McKenzie River after large campaign donations and fights with a neighborA building permit for the land will appear before the Lane County Board of Commissioners on July 7. County staff have rejected it twice already, and people ranging from neighbors to state employees object.
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Most parts of Oregon avoided serious flooding as a result of Thursday's atmospheric river. A new round of snow is headed for the Cascades.
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Coastal areas are still responding to landslides caused by last week’s precipitation could see up to 5 inches of rain through Friday.
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Unprecedented flooding is driving tens of thousands of people from their homes. As local authorities share resources, the state is asking for federal aid.
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President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a major disaster declaration for public assistance in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties.
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The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Roseburg in response to damage from March storms.