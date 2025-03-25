Douglas County asks communities impacted by flooding to document, report damages

Douglas County leaders are asking the community to document damage to their homes and possessions after widespread floods hit the region earlier this month.

Douglas County Emergency Manager Emily Ring said at least 190 homes were damaged in the storm and more than 40 are likely uninhabitable.

She said people should take photos and videos of the damage they sustained. Those who cleaned up before documenting should still write down what they remember, and can still save receipts from what they spent on repairs.

"If you've already done cleaning or repair, don't be upset about it, you were just trying to fix it as quickly as possible,” she said. “But, it might be helpful for you to sit down, think back about dates, and times, and make a little narrative that you can keep."

Specific issues homeowners should document include flooded basements, mold, water damage to electrical outlets and wiring, structural damage, roof damage and damage to the foundation.

Damage to furniture, appliances and other possessions can be included, as well as the loss of crops, livestock or pets.

Ring says the public should fill out a damage survey on the county’s website. Douglas County will use that information to ask the state, and federal government for individual emergency assistance.

Once homeowners fill out the survey, they should keep an organized record of everything they have documented in case they’re asked to provide more information.

Ring said the county’s infrastructure has sustained at least $4 million in damage during the flood, or in the immediate aftermath. She said the full scope of the disaster isn’t clear yet, because the public works department has had to address immediate safety issues before assessing the extent of the damage.

“We had not just mudslides and rock falls,” she said. “(We had) impacts to bridges, full sections of road that were blown out when rivers or creeks changed course.”

Ring said the county is working with other local governments to submit a request for public assistance in hopes of receiving funds to help rebuild infrastructure that was damaged.

In addition to applying for public assistance, Douglas County residents impacted by the floods can access immediate help this week at resource fairs across the county.

The pop-up fairs are scheduled across the county Wednesday through Friday and will have food, housing insurance and rebuilding assistance, along with other resources.

Douglas County Resource Pop-up Fairs

Wednesday

Yoncalla Community Center 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

400 Main St. Yoncalla, OR

North Douglas County Fire & EMS 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

531 S. Cedar St. Drain, OR

Thursday

Riddle Fire Protection District 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

250 Main St. Riddle, OR

Morningstar Coffee Glendale 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

140 Molly St. Glendale, OR

Friday

Green Elementary Gym 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

4498 Carnes Rd. Roseburg, OR

Roseburg Aviva - Willamette Room 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

150 NE Kenneth Ford Dr. Roseburg, OR