Broadband grant project will bring high-speed internet to rural pockets of Lane, Douglas counties

A new grant project will expand broadband access to about 1,900 Lane and Douglas county households that have poor, or no internet connection next year.

The project, a partnership between the Lane Council of Governments and regional fiber company Douglas Fast Net, will use public funds to bring broadband to rural pockets of Lane, and Douglas counties.

The $8.5 million grant from the Oregon Broadband Office will provide high speed, reliable internet to people living in 11 locations across the two counties.

LCOG Interim Planning Manager Jacob Callister, said the project focused on connecting people who are underserved, and who might not be able to afford the true cost of connecting to broadband.

"Closing what we call the digital divide has really become so much more possible with these funds, so we're really enthusiastic about it," Callister said.

Keith Testerman, LCOG Data Center and Systems Manager, said the program will allow rural families to access digital classes, banking and other important services that are increasingly available online.

Courtesy of Lane Council of Governments Douglas County areas highlighted in green have been chosen for a broadband project and will be connected to highspeed internet next year.

Testerman said this grant does target a limited number of households, but he he’s hopeful the infrastructure will improve internet access to the surrounding areas as well.

“A lot of these communities are going to have fiber built to them,” he said. “We expect that will lift some communities in between current service areas and the spots that we’ve chosen.”

The Lane and Douglas County grant was one of several broadband project awards announced by the Oregon Broadband Office using funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act (also known as ARPA) which was passed by Congress in 2021.