Roseburg officials advise residents to apply for flood insurance

Officials in Roseburg are advising property owners to get flood insurance.

It comes after the city received nearly 3 1/2 inches of rain on Sunday, which set a record for the most rain on a single day in March in Roseburg.

Homes and other buildings with mortgages located in “high risk” flooding areas are required to have flood insurance, which is usually not covered by most standard policies.

City officials also note that residents not located in flood zones should still apply because Roseburg’s hills and slopes can often lead to groundwater gathering during large rain events.

Mark Moffett, the City Floodplain Administrator, explained that it is important to be prepared since this was the city’s first major flooding event since 1997.

“It's been about 30 years and very few people in Roseburg in the floodplain have their flood insurance in place,” said Moffett.

According to Moffett, only 12% of “high risk” buildings in Roseburg have flood insurance.