Flooding prompts evacuation warnings, school closures

Heavy rain caused several rivers to rise to worrisome levels Sunday, as some school districts announced they would be closed Monday due to ongoing concerns.

The rising waters prompted Lane County emergency officials to issue Level 1 "Get Ready" evacuation notices for a portion of western Cottage Grove, an RV park on the south end of Cottage Grove, as well as a rural area northeast of Springfield near the community of Mohawk.

A "Level 1" notice means people living in the area should monitor conditions, especially along potential evacuation routes. It is not an indication that immediate life-threatening conditions are occurring, however.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mohawk River near Springfield was expected to crest Sunday evening above minor flood stage, and then recede in the overnight hours. The same prediction was in effect for the Coast Fork of the Willamette River, which was causing flooding concerns in Cottage Grove.

ODOT ODOT said several state highways in southwest Oregon were closed Sunday evening, including Highway 138 between Glide and Highway 97. Several debris flows were blocking the road, including this one at milepost 30. This photo was taken by an ODOT employee around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Douglas County and other areas of southwest Oregon were also experiencing flooding on Sunday.

"Winter storm activity will continue to affect the entire region through Monday with widespread impacts in the coastal, valley and mountain areas," an ODOT press release stated on Sunday. "Conditions are changing quickly and hazards such as landslides, flooding and downed trees can appear without warning. Avoid travel if possible."

Douglas County Sheriff High water closed several roads in the Roseburg area Sunday. This is a photo of Happy Valley at Summerwood.

As of 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, ODOT reported closures of several highways, including:

Hwy 138 between Glide and Hwy 97 due to multiple landslides and wintry conditions

Hwy 138 eight miles south of Elkton due to a landslide

ODOT recommends consulting its website, tripcheck.com, for the most up-to-date road conditions.

Several local roads in the Mohawk and Cottage Grove areas are also closed.

As of Sunday evening, at least five Douglas County School Districts—North Douglas, Riddle, Roseburg, Sutherlin and Yoncalla—had announced they would be closed Monday due to flooding concerns. Closures and delays were also in effect in Deschutes and Lane Counties. For a complete list of closings, visit KLCC's closings page.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC A City of Eugene Public Works crew attempts to reduce standing water at the intersection of Dillard Road and E. 43rd Avenue on Sunday afternoon, March 16, 2025.

In Eugene, no evacuation notices were in place Sunday evening, but the city's Public Works Department was responding to localized flooding in areas around Amazon Creek and West 11th Avenue. Crews were also responding to potentially hazardous trees in several city parks. Park visitors were asked to use caution when visiting, or avoid entirely, the following parks: Alton Baker, Delta Ponds and sections of the Fern Ridge Path. High water had also inundated a portion of the Oregon Country Fair facility near Veneta, according to a photo posted on social media.

According to Lane County Emergency Management, the following areas of Lane County are under a Level 1 evacuation notice, as of 9:00 p.m. Sunday:

🟢 All areas south of Silk Creek to Bryant Avenue, between Gowdyville Road and S. River Road

🟢 Riverstone RV Park at S. 6th Avenue and Latham Road

🟢 All areas on Sunderman Road, which will be closed except for local access by residents.

In Cottage Grove, an evacuation shelter has opened at the Cottage Grove Community Center, 700 E. Gibbs.

In Douglas County, an evacuation shelter is available at the Drain Church of Christ, 401 2nd St, Drain.

