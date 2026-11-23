Along a small stretch of Gleneden Beach on Oregon’s central coast, the tides have eaten away at a steep, sloping bluff.

Taylor Wood, a local resident and fellow with ocean nonprofit Surfrider Foundation, points toward its exposed, concave surface, where a weathered fence clings to what remains of the beige rock, suspended above the sand.

“This tends to be a really high erosion area,” Wood says, the white surf rolling offshore. “It’s been pretty insane actually. We’ve had just huge, huge waves — like 30-foot swells out there.”

Residents along the Oregon Coast have already seen unusually high tides this fall, and rough surf conditions have even swept beachgoers off their feet. But this week the first king tides of the season, driven by climate change and a “super El Niño” weather pattern, could prove even more intense, flooding and eroding parts of the coast.

Wood said it’s “hard to imagine that being even more extreme with our upcoming king tides.”

Just this month, record-breaking high water levels have tested cities along the West Coast, especially in Southern California, where large waves and high tides have battered the surf and inundated homes and roads.

Eli Imadali / OPB Ocean water sprays into the air as a sea bird flies over crashing waves in the Pacific Ocean during unusually high tides in the days before the King Tides begin in Lincoln City, Ore., on Nov. 18, 2026.

Higher risk of coastal flooding and erosion

Coastal flooding and erosion are not new to Oregon. And winter storms during king tide season, even in normal years, can intensify surf conditions and elevate the risk to low-lying areas, bays and estuaries.

But behind the tides this year are Kelvin waves, which are large, slow-moving pulses of warm water that raise the sea level and push more water toward the coast.

According to Sam Derrenbacher, the community science and engagement manager at the nonprofit Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, one of those pulses is expected to reach the Oregon Coast during this first week of king tides.

She uses Lego bricks as an analogy to describe how multiple factors are coming together this season to raise tidal heights.

“If you think of your first building block … as your baseline typical tidal condition,” Derrenbacher said, the coming Kelvin wave and king tides are like adding two more bricks.

On top of that, as El Niño warms ocean temperatures in the Pacific, a process called thermal expansion increases the volume of the sea water — yet another brick.

“Three Legos on top of your original Lego,” Derrenbacher said. “So we have a structure that is now four stories high instead of your original one-story-high building.”

Many cities on the Oregon Coast have structures in place to mitigate flooding from high tides. Much of it is emergency shoreline armoring like sea walls or large piles of boulders, often called riprap.

For example, at the Gleneden Beach State Recreation Site, a strip of riprap covers the base of a bluff that holds several beachfront properties.

As an emergency structure, riprap is supposed to protect the houses immediately behind it. But Wood said these protective rocks aren’t a great long-term solution.

“They just reflect that energy of the ocean right off instead of absorbing it,” Wood said. “So we see that it leads to scouring of the sand right in front of it.”

Eli Imadali / OPB Taylor Wood, a local resident and Surfrider Foundation fellow, sits on riprap for a portrait at Gleneden Beach State Recreation Site in Gleneden Beach, Ore., on Nov. 18, 2026. Wood said riprap doesn’t fully absorb the impact of the tides and can further erode beaches.

This can lead to a domino effect, she said, where scouring leads to more erosion, creating the need for more armoring.

Wood said planning for climate events like El Niño could help shift coastal preparation for high tides toward more sustainable solutions.

“We’d really like to see a shift to more nature-based solutions,” Wood said, such as restoring sand dunes or simulating natural cobble beaches, which are better at preventing erosion.

“So different things that work with our natural coastline, rather than creating hard manmade structures.”

Documenting an annual spectacle

Eli Imadali / OPB People brave the cold and rain on the beach at Taft Waterfront Park as unusually high tides roll in days before the King Tides begin in Lincoln City, Ore., on Nov. 18, 2026.

Every year, king tides attract stormwatchers and ocean enthusiasts from across the Pacific Northwest, though they hardly draw summer-level tourism to the coast.

The director of Explore Lincoln City, Kim Cooper Findling, said city occupancy data shows a significantly higher spike during the summer months. But she noted a small rise in occupancy during last year’s king tides.

For Dan Haag, a 30-year coastal resident and interim director of the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association, the increase in tourists is more sporadic and anecdotal.

He said he was recently driving up U.S. Highway 101 from Tillamook toward Nehalem, and “it sure seemed like there’s a lot more cars than usual.”

“Part of our work is encouraging more people to come out here, what we call the shoulder season,” Haag said, when the parking lots are a little emptier.

While Haag and Findling encourage visitors to the coast, they stress the usual safety precautions.

Eli Imadali / OPB A sneaker wave warning shows on the North Lincoln Fire and Rescue station sign in Lincoln City, Ore., on Nov. 18, 2026.

They said people hoping to get a glimpse of the king tides should watch from a safe distance, never turn their back on the sea, and be aware of sneaker waves, which can rapidly overwhelm the beach.

Findling also said people should avoid crossing over private property to get a better viewpoint.

The Oregon King Tides Project, a community science initiative, asks visitors to document the tides and submit their photos to help scientists better understand sea level rise and the impacts of climate change on the coast.

Derrenbacher, whose organization Oregon Shores has been co-managing the project for more than a decade, said the photos can also help guide future coastal construction.

“A municipality can use the photos in their area to determine where buildings or infrastructure is getting damaged or flooded by the king tides when they arrive,” she said. “So they can make better decisions on how to protect their community moving forward.”

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington