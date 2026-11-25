Heavy rain and unusually high tides are flooding highways in the Coos Bay area, with flooding expected to remain a concern through Thanksgiving.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says drivers should avoid Highway 101 and Oregon 42 near Coos Bay.

Although no roads are officially closed, Coos Bay City Manager Nichole Rutherford is urging residents to stay off flooded streets. She said the city would typically close low-lying streets, but hazardous conditions have prevented them from doing so.

"What we would normally do here in the city, we would barricade a closed road," Rutherford said. "But a barricade doesn't withstand high levels of water, right? It becomes, now, another safety concern."

Rutherford said officials expect the majority of flooding around downtown Coos Bay and the Englewood neighborhood.

"It's just all the things happening at once," Rutherford said. "We have king tides. We have wet weather in general. We have what El Niño brings."

The cities of Coos Bay and North Bend are providing complimentary sandbags for residents, which are available at the Coos Bay fire station.

A coastal flood warning remains in effect through 7 p.m. Thursday. Storm activity is expected to ease that day, but king tides will likely continue to cause flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers can visit Tripcheck.com for the latest road conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.