This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

Even before the first king tides hit Oregon’s coast this week, Brandon and Kathleen Hall have a story to tell. It’s one they hope might save the lives of others.

The Halls had one more day Nov. 12 to enjoy their Yachats honeymoon before heading back home to Kansas. They decided to spend that afternoon scouring the beach for a full sand dollar to match the one they’d found the day before.

In heading out to where the Yachats River meets the Pacific, they knew they’d done everything they could to be safe. They’d studied tide charts. They remained observant of wave patterns. And they got out early enough to conduct their sand dollar search at low tide.

None of that preparation, however, turned out to be enough when Kathleen Hall looked over her shoulder and saw a wave fast overtaking them.

Courtesy of Brandon and Kathleen Hall Brandon and Kathleen Hall of Abilene, Kansas were on their honeymoon in Yachats when they were hit by a sneaker wave Nov. 12. “And as crazy as it might sound, we can’t wait to go back,” Kathleen Hall said.

“Thirty seconds later, we were up to our ankles and knees in very cold water,” Brandon Hall told the Lincoln Chronicle. “Before we knew it, we’d been knocked off our feet and were being tossed along like beach balls.”

Neither could touch the bottom and they were forced to roll over just to get a breath.

“There was barely time to even think,” Brandon said. “It was like being hit with a wave of helplessness.”

A passerby, who had also been knocked down by the wave, recovered and made her way to the couple, who were drenched, shivering but now safely out of the surf. The Halls still shake their heads at the tragedy they so narrowly averted.

“We didn’t know anyone there and our family hadn’t heard from us for days,” Kathleen Hall said. “This could have all turned out so differently.”

“We were just out looking for a sand dollar and the ocean said, like, hold on, I’ll be right there. It was mind-blowing, to say the least.”

Quinton Smith / Lincoln Chronicle King tides in November, December and January have become a major off-season tourist draw for the Oregon coast, including dozens who lined the 804 Trail on Monday in Yachats.

King tides

By contrast, the tens of thousands of visitors expected to flock to the coast for the king tides this Thanksgiving week are hoping for just the opposite experience. The bigger the waves the better for an event that is now marketed nationwide as prime-time viewing for massive, crashing walls of spray and waves.

The sheer number of ocean-watchers is expected to be impressive, all the more so since the crowds that normally seek out a Thanksgiving break at the beach will also be on hand.

The term itself, while dramatic, is non-scientific. King tides occur when the gravitational pull between the sun, moon and Earth is at its maximum strength, creating both the highest and lowest tides of the year.

These tides, according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association, are “long-period waves that roll around the planet as the ocean is ‘pulled’ back and forth by the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun, as these bodies interact with the Earth in their monthly and yearly orbits.”

The winter editions of this year’s highest king tides occur Tuesday through Friday, then again over Christmas Dec. 22-26 and Jan. 20-24.

Drew Roslund is the managing co-owner of Overleaf Lodge & Spa and the Fireside Motel in Yachats. Ask whether king tides are now a big deal in terms of off-season tourism and his response is immediate.

“It’s huge, it’s absolutely gigantic,” he says. “People just come like crazy. King tides are like a holiday weekend for us now.”

But he offered a sly tip to anyone wanting to see big waves, only at a time when motels aren’t quite so full, rates may be a bit less and the crowds will be substantially thinned out compared to king tide dates.

“I recommend that folks come during the second highest tide of every month,” he said. “I call those ‘prince tides,’ and I can almost guarantee you a better show than even what we saw during last year’s king tides.”

Other forces

Weather experts and scientists are quick to note that king tides, when occurring in relatively mild weather, may not produce the explosive, rock-bashing waves people may have seen before actually making a trip to the coast.

Last year, for instance, a fairly calm Thanksgiving weekend proved to be something of a turkey when it came to viewing big waves.

“King tides don’t automatically guarantee the existence of big, crazy waves,” said Kim Foster, industry communications coordinator for the Oregon Coast Visitors Association. “If there’s no storm that’s going along with it, some people may be very disappointed.”

The odds of flooding during a king tide increase, mainly because the tides are strong enough to increase water levels by as much as two feet in some coastal areas, said Peter Ruggiero, a professor in Oregon State University’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

“But there are a lot of things that combine to cause wave-induced erosion and flooding on the coast,” he said. “King tides are just one of a suite of things.”

This year, those other forces appear ready to combine their power into some spectacular shows.

The El Niño that has been forming for months along the equator is one of them. A harbinger of an El Niño, in the form of a so-called Kelvin wave, is already making its presence felt along with coast. Water levels in some coastal areas are already at least one foot higher with the wave, which is warmer than surrounding waters and actually travels beneath the surface.

Past weekends, he added, have also registered low atmospheric pressure and strong winds capable of blowing water much farther inland than normal.

“From everything I’m seeing,” Ruggiero said, “big waves, combined with normal high tides and El Niño, could well produce higher waves than expected over the Thanksgiving weekend.”

Quinton Smith / Lincoln Chronicle One of the worries of first responders is the vast amount of driftwood on central coast beaches swept there by flooding last January that gets moved around during high tide, endangering beach walkers. This debris is from the Alsea River that ended up on the beach south of Waldport.

Tumultuous tides

First responders and others are already preparing for big water and the human distress that too often accompanies it.

Two weeks ago, storms and the resulting waves were so large and powerful that they tore free large navigation buoys at the mouth of Depoe Bay’s harbor and the mouth of the Siuslaw River near Florence, both of which are now lying on beaches nearby.

The National Weather Service is forecasting more of the same and warning the high tides will lead to minor flooding of 1-1 ½ feet of some low-lying areas near rivers and estuaries. Predicted impacts include some flooding on roads and beaches, greater danger of people being swept off jetties, and significant beach erosion.

At North Lincoln Fire & Rescue District in Lincoln City, deputy chief Cody Heidt said first responders are gearing up for wet stretch of weather. The waves and wave-watchers are almost a given, he said. So is what he calls the “downside” of facing wave conditions so dangerous that he will not be prepared to call out his highly trained water rescue team.

Courtesy of North Lincoln Fire & Rescue North Lincoln Fire & Rescue anticipates a busy week responding to calls for help on Lincoln City beaches because of king tides and holiday visitors.

“We can’t risk our rescuers’ safety because someone quite honestly does something stupid,” Heidt said. “It may simply be impossible for us to come save you if you get swept out.”

It causes Heidt to sometimes just shake his head.

One of his teams was out recently educating beach-goers about the dangers of so-called sneaker waves.

Heidt recounted how they encountered one family walking near the surf by Siletz Bay. Crew members warned the group of the additional dangers presented by hundreds of river-swept logs clustered in the churning water.

The family just continued on, but within minutes ended up having a very close encounter with a sneaker wave and almost got taken by a wave with logs.

“All they said was, ‘Sorry, we should have listened to you,’ and left without another word,” Heidt said. “Unbelievable.”

Quinton Smith / Lincoln Chronicle Oregon State Parks put up warning signs this month on paths leading to beaches, including this one at Governor Patterson Memorial State Recreation Site in Waldport.

Safety of higher ground

Felicia Olmeta Schult is a coastal hazards specialist for Oregon Sea Grant. Much of her job entails working with various groups and help spread the word about coastal dangers, including sneaker waves.

Sneaker waves represent the deadly, compounding effect of waves piling upon each other. They don’t need king tides to produce them and can endanger beach walkers at any time of the year.

They are right up there with earthquakes, tsunamis and landslides in Olmeta Schult’s lesson plans, and represent a big focus of her efforts to get the word out to lodging and restaurant operators up and down the Oregon coast.

“Even 6 inches of fast-moving water is enough to knock an adult down,” she said. “And that water is very cold. If you’re swept by a wave you’ll be freezing and start experiencing the effects of hypothermia in less than 10 minutes.”

Avoiding that fate, especially with king tides on the horizon, means constantly surveying the beach to ensure a safety route exists, she said. It means staying off jetties and rocks where wetness means a wave has just drenched previously. It means staying on higher ground or, even better, in your car.

She also urges beach-goers to visit the website of Oregon Shores, a nonprofit dedicated to beach preservation and safety. The group lists the sites and times of watch parties, where experts are on hand to explain everything from El Niños to Kelvin waves to king tides.

“People obviously love to come to the coast to watch storms,” she said. “They can be really impressive. What we really want them to do is be safe, so they can do it all again next year if they choose.”

Oregon King Tides Project The Oregon King Tides Project is issuing warnings for people visiting the Oregon coast this weekend.

Abilene and beyond

Back in Abilene, meanwhile, Brandon and Kathleen Hall are still processing the sneaker wave that nearly ended far more than their honeymoon.

They are grateful to be safe and again home with their children and are quick to say how much they love their hometown.

They are just a few minutes’ drive from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library – Ike was born there — and the Greyhound Hall of Fame. They love to take out-of-towners to see both the world’s biggest “I Like Ike” button and what’s billed as the planet’s biggest belt buckle.

Yet, despite their chilly brush with the Pacific Ocean, they are ready to return, even to perhaps retire here.

Kathleen Hall recounted talking with a waiter at the restaurant where the couple ate a few hours after drying off from their unnerving experience.

“He said, ‘You got hit by a sneaker wave? You should be thankful you’re here. A lot of people don’t make it home from those’.”

