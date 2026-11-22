The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory and a more severe coastal flood watch for this week.

The coastal flood advisory lasts through the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 24, indicating a possibility of flooding due to tidal overflow.

A stronger coastal flood watch is in place beginning in the evening Monday, Nov. 23 through Thursday, Nov. 26 night.

Major flooding, up to two feet above ground level, during high tides will be possible along the coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and lower reaches of coastal rivers.

Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warning and take action to protect property.

