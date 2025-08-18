© 2025 KLCC

OSU–Cascades looking for development partner for innovation district

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 18, 2025 at 6:22 AM PDT
An aerial shot of the parcel that Oregon State University – Cascades intends to use for the innovation district.
Oregon State University – Cascades
The vacant land in this June 2025 image shows the space where Oregon State University – Cascades plans to build the next phase of its innovation district. Phase one is in the right foreground.

Oregon State University has issued a request for proposals, seeking a company that will help it develop a 24-acre site it has set aside for an innovation district.

University officials hope the district will attract a mix of mature and startup companies to the Bend campus in the coming years.

The parcel is intended to include a mixed use development that goes beyond just commercial and industrial buildings often associated with business.

Rebecca Robinson, OSU’s Associate Vice President for Economic Development and Industry Relations.

“Long-term, we hope that it becomes a really dynamic mixed-use environment that houses university industry, community partners and other collaborators to create an environment that is adjacent to the university’s campus, but will become a place where we collaborate and drive economic growth in the region," said Robinson.

That mixed-use development could include educational space, buildings that house companies and groups who focus on economic development, multi-family housing, retail and more.

Proposals are due in mid-September, and OSU hopes to have a deal in place by August 2026.
Economy & Business BendOregon State UniversityOSU-CascadesBusinessEconomy
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
