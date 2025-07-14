Outdoor recreation key to mental health during crises, OSU-led survey concludes

Outdoor recreation played a key factor in improving people’s mental health during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey led by Oregon State University researchers and published this spring by a major scientific journal.

“Our findings suggest we need to fundamentally reframe how we think about public recreation spaces,” said Sharon Shen, OSU College of Forestry assistant professor. “They’re not amenities or luxuries — they’re essential health infrastructure, just like hospitals or pharmacies.”

In early 2021, researchers surveyed 503 adults whose age, gender and race represented that of the national population. The survey included open-ended questions about the types of recreational activities people participated in during the pandemic, as well as questions about whether the pandemic affected how often they recreated.

People who reduced their outdoor recreation during the pandemic reported higher stress and depressive symptoms. People who spent more time walking, jogging, gardening or relaxing outdoors experienced better overall well-being.

Higher percentages of people enduring financial stress, as well as people identifying as Black or Asian, reported that they decreased recreational activities during the pandemic.

“This suggests that when people needed these mental health benefits most, those from underprivileged groups face more challenges to maintain this important health behavior,” Shen said.

During that first year of the pandemic, people surveyed said they spent more time recreating close to home. For Shen, this shows the importance of public spaces like neighborhood parks, multi-use paths and tree-lined streets.

“Our research shows these aren’t just nice-to-haves — they’re public health necessities, especially for vulnerable communities who may not have access to more distant recreation areas,” Shen said.

Shen and her team published their findings in PLOS One this spring, shortly after publishing another study analyzing how people adapted their recreational activities during the pandemic.

Shen leads OSU’s HEAL research lab, which studies how humans interact with the environment through leisure. Her team is currently studying the importance of introducing children to the environment early on.

She also aims to study the importance of “forest bathing” on mental health. Also called shinrin-yoku in Japanese, forest bathing is the practice of immersing oneself in nature while engaging the five senses, similar to meditation.

