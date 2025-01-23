© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A winter gathering will connect Oregon’s veteran farmers

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published January 23, 2025 at 4:38 PM PST
Several people stand in a field, silhouetted as the sun sets behind them.
Crystal Kelso
/
Oregon State University / OSU Extension
Veteran Farmer Jacob Mogler with Willamette Community Lamb (right) hosts a farm tour.

Oregon State University Extension is hosting a gathering this weekend for farmers who share something in common: They’re all military veterans.

Teagan Moran, a program director with OSU Extension’s Small Farms Program, told KLCC that farming is often a good match for veterans.

“A lot of the skills that military veterans acquire in service directly translate into the farming world," she said. "Also, it is well known that there are therapeutic attributes to farming.”

Moran said many veterans want to continue to serve, and farming fills that desire.

Noting that there are diverse experiences in the military, and every veteran is different, Moran said there are common skills that translate to farming and ranching, such as operating machinery, and being accustomed to long hours of outdoor, physical work.

But, she said, there weren’t a lot of resources available to bridge the gap between service and entering farming.

OSU’s state-wide network started in 2018 to help veterans enter the field. The group connects people with each other, as well as sharing grant programs, loan options, and training specific to military veterans and farming.

The potluck is open to members and anyone interested. It takes place near Corvallis on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location details will be provided with an RSVP. To ask questions or sign up, see the event page on the OSU Extension website.
Tags
Military & Veterans OSU ExtensionfarmingTeagan Moranmilitary service
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards