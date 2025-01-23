A winter gathering will connect Oregon’s veteran farmers

Oregon State University Extension is hosting a gathering this weekend for farmers who share something in common: They’re all military veterans.

Teagan Moran, a program director with OSU Extension’s Small Farms Program, told KLCC that farming is often a good match for veterans.

“A lot of the skills that military veterans acquire in service directly translate into the farming world," she said. "Also, it is well known that there are therapeutic attributes to farming.”

Moran said many veterans want to continue to serve, and farming fills that desire.

Noting that there are diverse experiences in the military, and every veteran is different, Moran said there are common skills that translate to farming and ranching, such as operating machinery, and being accustomed to long hours of outdoor, physical work.

But, she said, there weren’t a lot of resources available to bridge the gap between service and entering farming.

OSU’s state-wide network started in 2018 to help veterans enter the field. The group connects people with each other, as well as sharing grant programs, loan options, and training specific to military veterans and farming.

The potluck is open to members and anyone interested. It takes place near Corvallis on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location details will be provided with an RSVP. To ask questions or sign up, see the event page on the OSU Extension website.

