Screaming for ice cream? OSU re-opens campus creamery and research facility

Oregon State University is offering free ice cream on Friday to celebrate the grand re-opening of an on-campus creamery.

Lisbeth Goddik, the head of OSU’s Food Science and Technology Department, said rebuilding Withycombe Hall took about three years and cost more than $70 million. She said the project was paid for by members of the dairy industry as well as private donations, state matching funds, and Oregon State University.

But Goddik told KLCC the result is worth the wait, saying the historic building will house classrooms and labs, as well as a research winery, a creamery, and a store.

“It’s a nice place to go and have ice cream of course," she said, "but you can also stand in the ice cream shop and look into the creamery where students are working, producing the ice cream or the cheese that we’ll be selling.”

Goddik said honey and meat products made by students will also be available. She said the first 1,000 people to stop by the grand opening after 5 p.m. on Friday will get a free scoop of ice cream. The store, located at 2921 SW Campus Way in Corvallis, officially opens on Monday.

Goddik said the dairy pilot plant will also house classes in dairy processing, space to research new technologies, and work force training for dairy workers. She said it can also be used as an incubator space for artisans who want to start their own creameries.

For more details on the April 11 Beaver Classic Creamery opening, visit OSU's website, here.