© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Screaming for ice cream? OSU re-opens campus creamery and research facility

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published April 10, 2025 at 11:21 AM PDT
The interior of an ice cream shop and store
Oregon State University
Goddik said the renovation quadrupled the dairy processing space inside Withycombe Hall.

Oregon State University is offering free ice cream on Friday to celebrate the grand re-opening of an on-campus creamery.

Lisbeth Goddik, the head of OSU’s Food Science and Technology Department, said rebuilding Withycombe Hall took about three years and cost more than $70 million. She said the project was paid for by members of the dairy industry as well as private donations, state matching funds, and Oregon State University.

But Goddik told KLCC the result is worth the wait, saying the historic building will house classrooms and labs, as well as a research winery, a creamery, and a store.

“It’s a nice place to go and have ice cream of course," she said, "but you can also stand in the ice cream shop and look into the creamery where students are working, producing the ice cream or the cheese that we’ll be selling.”

Goddik said honey and meat products made by students will also be available. She said the first 1,000 people to stop by the grand opening after 5 p.m. on Friday will get a free scoop of ice cream. The store, located at 2921 SW Campus Way in Corvallis, officially opens on Monday.

Goddik said the dairy pilot plant will also house classes in dairy processing, space to research new technologies, and work force training for dairy workers. She said it can also be used as an incubator space for artisans who want to start their own creameries.

For more details on the April 11 Beaver Classic Creamery opening, visit OSU's website, here.

Tags
Education CorvallisOregon State UniversityLisbeth Goddikdairy products
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards