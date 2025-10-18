© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latest 'No Kings' rally draws fresh ire in many Oregon communities

KLCC | By Brian Bull,
Nathan Wilk
Published October 18, 2025 at 4:52 PM PDT
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
1 of 14  — Eagle_Squirrel01_BBull.jpg
Clara Lanyi (left) and Dean Schlichting (right) arrived in inflatable animal costumes. "I got tired of holding signs," explained Schlichting.
Brian Bull / KLCC
A large gathering of people on a city street. Some are holding signs.
2 of 14  — No Kings
Protesters move through the intersection of Broadway and Willamette on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Tiffany Eckert / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
3 of 14  — IMG_6132.JPG
The "No Kings" rally in Eugene marched through the downtown, including Olive Street.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
4 of 14  — JennyJonak_Frog_BBull.jpg
Jenny Jonak, a member of the Eugene 4J school board, dressed as a frog to show solidarity with the demonstrators in Portland, who've gathered at the city's ICE facility in inflatable frog costumes and other fanciful attire in recent weeks.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
5 of 14  — KendraNortham_BBull.jpg
Kendra Northam said she sees many troubling parallels between historical fascist regimes and what's happening in the United States.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
6 of 14  — IMG_6154.JPG
A protester brandishes several messages on an umbrella as they march through downtown Eugene on Oct. 18, 2025.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
7 of 14  — Crowd_BBull01.jpg
Protesters in costume and waving American flags listen to speakers at the "No Kings" rally in Eugene on Oct. 18, 2025.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
8 of 14  — Kermit_Sign_BBull.jpg
A protest sign features perhaps the most famous frog, Kermit.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
9 of 14  — IMG_6140.JPG
Two protesters in matching inflatable raccoon costumes march through downtown Eugene on Oct. 18, 2025.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
10 of 14  — NoKingsBanner_BBull.jpg
A large crowd gathered at the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse on Oct. 18, 2025. Eugene Police estimated the crowd at 3,500-4,000 people.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
11 of 14  — Penguins_BBull.jpg
A pair of people dressed as penguins take to the street during a lull in traffic in Eugene on Oct. 18, 2025.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
12 of 14  — Unicorn_BBull01.jpg
Besides frogs, unicorns have also been a popular protest costume.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
13 of 14  — ProtestersCrossing_BBull.jpg
Protesters for "No Kings" cross 8th Ave. and Mill St. to join the larger crowd outside the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse on Oct. 18, 2025.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters with signs and in costumes.
14 of 14  — ProtestersEugene_BBull.jpg
While critics of the "No Kings" rallies have characterized them as potentially violent and anti-American, most events have been peaceful with many participants carrying American flags.
Brian Bull / KLCC

As part of an estimated 2,600 other “No Kings” events held across the U.S., thousands of gathered in communities across Oregon on Saturday to denounce the Trump Administration.
 
Since the first “No Kings” rally back in June, President Trump has intensified crackdowns on immigrants, sent armed troops to largely Democratic cities, and has attempted to fire federal workers as the government shutdown nears its third week.

In Eugene, a crowed estimated by Eugene Police to number between 3,500 and 4,000 people gathered downtown.

Man speaking to crowd.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Jacob Griffin of Trans Alliance of Lane County, spoke about the Trump Administration's actions against transgender people and immigrants at the Oct. 18 "No Kings" rally at the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse in Eugene.

Jenny Jonak, a Eugene 4J school board member, wore an inflatable frog costume to show solidarity for the Portland demonstrators who’ve done regular protests outside that city’s ICE facility. She said she objects to Trump and some conservative media outlets that have characterized Portland as a lawless city that’s on fire and ruled by Antifa.

“And featuring it as war torn when those of us who live in Oregon know that that’s clearly not the case,” said Jonak. “Whether it affects Eugene or not, we’re always concerned when we see our neighbors having encroachments like that and also just seeing something that deviates so much from the truth is disturbing.”
 
Dean Schlichting and his wife, Clara Lanyi, came to the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse dressed in inflatable costumes, as a squirrel and bald eagle respectively.

Woman with sign and historical photo.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Bonnie Pettit of Eugene says if her father were alive today, he'd be "turning in his grave" because the U.S. has become like the fascist regimes he fought against in World War II.

Schlichting says as a federal worker himself, he’s very concerned for his peers.
 
“And I’m sympathetic to everything else that’s going on,” he said. “I mean there’s so many issues, it’s hard to pick a single one. Because it just seems like it’s a full court press to pull our attention in every direction. And make us feel weak and powerless, and that’s not the case as you can see here.”
 
“We are regular Americans, we are not terrorists,” said Lanyi. “We believe in the Constitution. We are patriots. And we don’t like to see what’s happening with our country today.”
 
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson pre-emptively criticized the “No Kings” rallies as anti-American. 
 
That didn’t sit well with Bonnie Pettit, 66, whose father served in World War II. She held a sign of her father in uniform, which read “My father fought fascism in World War II. Now I will.” She sees Trump’s crackdown on the press, immigrants, and dissent as too similar to the fascist leaders of the 1930s and 40s, and wondered how her dad would react.
 
“Probably turning in his grave as most of the ‘Greatest Generation’ would be if they saw what was happening to America right now,” Pettit told KLCC. “I don’t think we were ever a true democracy. But we’re still trying.  And I think basically our experiment is over.”

In that same vein was Kendra Northam of Eugene, who held a sign that read, “FREEDOM NOT FASCISM.” She said she was concerned over the rise in sexism, racism, and xenophobia with this administration.

“I think it’s always been there to a certain degree," she said. "But when you have people in quote-unquote leadership, that promote and make it okay, it brings the worst out of some people and it makes it normalized which is really, really scary. And that’s what I’m saying, history is repeating itself.”

Northam said as a Korean American, she’s aware of discrimination and recalled how Japanese Americans were put into internment camps during World War II, and wonders if similar plans lie ahead for immigrants, people of color, and more.

The scene in Roseburg

Protesters at Roseburg's No Kings Day event, Oct. 18, 2025.
1 of 4  — IMG_2248.jpg
Protesters at Roseburg's No King Days event, Oct. 18, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Protesters at Roseburg's No Kings Day event, Oct. 18, 2025.
2 of 4  — photo 14.jpg
Protesters at Roseburg's No Kings Day event, Oct. 18, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Protesters at Roseburg's No Kings Day event, Oct. 18, 2025.
3 of 4  — 2224.jpg
Protesters at Roseburg's No Kings Day event, Oct. 18, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Protesters at Roseburg's No Kings Day event, Oct. 18, 2025.
4 of 4  — IMG_2266.jpg
Protesters at Roseburg's No King Days event, Oct. 18, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC

The protests also stretched into more rural and politically conservative areas of Oregon.

In Roseburg, more than 1,000 people lined Stewart Parkway, attracting a stream of supportive honking and occasional jeers from passersby.

Wearing a frog hat in solidarity with Portland, protestor Lyn Biethan said she was there because she loves America, and wants to preserve its liberties for future generations.

“We're known as a red city in a red county in a blue state,” said Biethan. “And by me being present here, I'm showing that there are progressive people here in this town.”

Roseburg is in Douglas County, where around two-thirds of voters supported Trump in last year’s election.

But Melissa Sherwood with Indivisible Douglas County said the new administration’s deportation policies are harming immigrants in the local community, while Trump’s promises of lower grocery bills haven’t come to pass.

“Billionaires are doing quite well. Millionaires are doing very well. The average working class American family is suffering,” said Sherwood. “I think that's really waking people up, and I hope that it wakes up my neighbors.”

Dave Esper, a U.S. army veteran and Sutherland resident, brought a “don’t tread on me” flag to Saturday’s event. He said he was taking the symbol away from those who have taken the American flag from him.

“I'm representing myself as someone that says you're not going to tread on me or my rights,” said Esper. “You're not going to tread on my neighbor's rights. You're not going to tread on the immigrants that feed us, and feed this nation. You're not going to tread on them.”

Saturday’s event drew a handful of religious and pro-Charlie Kirk counter-protesters.

Prior to the event, organizers told KLCC they’d learned of a credible threat of gun violence against the No Kings Day event, but they were able to identify and report the individual.

The Roseburg Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information about the alleged threat.

Some of Trump’s allies have characterized the “No Kings” rallies as potentially violent “hate America” events, but the first ones held in June were peaceful. No violence has been reported so far from Oregon’s rallies.

Brian Bull reported from Eugene and Nathan Wilk reported from Roseburg.

Copyright 2025, KLCC.
Tags
Politics & Government No KingsNo KingsPresident Donald TrumpICEProtestsPortland protests
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content