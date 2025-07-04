© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Independence Day protest in Eugene denounces Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 4, 2025 at 3:37 PM PDT
Two women with protest signs.
1 of 7  — LyndaLanker_KathyKifer_BBull01.jpg
Lynda Lanker (left) dressed up as royalty for the "No Kings since 1776" protest held in Eugene on July 4, 2025. Her friend, Kathy Kifer, is holding an anti-monarchy sign.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man with protest sign.
2 of 7  — CharlieJaspera_BBull01.jpg
Charlie Jaspera (center, with sign) was among the hundreds of people who gathered outside the federal courthouse in Eugene to denounce the Trump Administration's actions.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters including two in inflatable costumes.
3 of 7  — Dino_Pikachu_BBull01.jpg
At a busy intersection between the federal courthouse and Whole Foods, protesters were joined by Pikachu and a T-Rex. Colorful and imaginative signs and costumes were plentiful.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protesters on street corner.
4 of 7  — CornerProtesters03_BBull.jpg
Starting at noon on July 4, several hundred protesters were already lined up along the intersection of 8th Avenue and Mill Street.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man in wheelchair pumping his fist.
5 of 7  — WheelchairMan_BBull.jpg
A man in a wheelchair pumps his fist into the air at fellow protesters, as he crosses the intersection outside the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Car with protest sign driving through intersection.
6 of 7  — StopHimDriveBy_Protesters_BBull.jpg
Multiple vehicles including this car honked in support at the hundreds of protesters gathered for an anti-Trump protest on July 4, 2025.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People protesting along sidewalk.
7 of 7  — WholeFoodsSide_BBull.jpg
Protesters had various signs, denouncing Trump's "big, beautiful" spending/tax bill, executive orders, crackdowns on immigrants, and scrapping of federal programs and workforce.
Brian Bull / KLCC

On the heels of Congress passing President Trump’s massive spending and tax bill, several hundred protesters assembled outside Eugene’s federal courthouse today to declare “No Kings Since 1776.”

There were American flags -some upside down - as well as a Pikachu and T-Rex in the lively crowd. And while the event theme was “No Kings” Lynda Lanker of Eugene showed up with a scepter and crown…plus a red foam ball on her nose.

“There’s some rather clownish things going on, but they have serious consequences,” said Lanker. “We have to always keep our eyes open. The fight is never over, so we shouldn’t get too comfortable.” 

Protesters at intersection.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Protesters filled every corner at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Mill Street during the "No Kings Since 1776" event.

Lanker added that politicians need to heed the outpouring of protesters who object to Trump’s policies. 

“We the people are more…than the people that are running things in Washington.” 

Charlie Jaspera of Eugene carried a “No Kings” sign, and shared his dismay over Trump’s actions since starting his second term.

“You know, violating our rights and threatening our legal system that we’ve had in place for a couple hundred years or more. And we’re not going to take it lying down.”

Jaspera joined many at the protest who denounced the preisdent’s spending and tax bill which was signed by Trump today. 

“Medicaid, the SNAP program is in danger,” said Jaspera. “Who’s going to benefit? Well, mostly the billionaires and millionaires in our country.”

Trump has defended his so-called “big, beautiful bill” though many analysts say it’ll best benefit the wealthiest Americans, and add to the deficit.

The protest outside the federal courthouse was organized by Indivisible Eugene. Many others across the U.S. were held, including several women’s marches and demonstrations against the president’s crackdowns on immigrants, largely through Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. 

Copyright 2025, KLCC.
Tags
Politics & Government anti-trumpIndivisible EugenePresident Donald Trumpprotests
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content