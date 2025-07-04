Independence Day protest in Eugene denounces Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”

On the heels of Congress passing President Trump’s massive spending and tax bill, several hundred protesters assembled outside Eugene’s federal courthouse today to declare “No Kings Since 1776.”

There were American flags -some upside down - as well as a Pikachu and T-Rex in the lively crowd. And while the event theme was “No Kings” Lynda Lanker of Eugene showed up with a scepter and crown…plus a red foam ball on her nose.

“There’s some rather clownish things going on, but they have serious consequences,” said Lanker. “We have to always keep our eyes open. The fight is never over, so we shouldn’t get too comfortable.”

Brian Bull / KLCC Protesters filled every corner at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Mill Street during the "No Kings Since 1776" event.

Lanker added that politicians need to heed the outpouring of protesters who object to Trump’s policies.

“We the people are more…than the people that are running things in Washington.”

Charlie Jaspera of Eugene carried a “No Kings” sign, and shared his dismay over Trump’s actions since starting his second term.

“You know, violating our rights and threatening our legal system that we’ve had in place for a couple hundred years or more. And we’re not going to take it lying down.”

Jaspera joined many at the protest who denounced the preisdent’s spending and tax bill which was signed by Trump today.

“Medicaid, the SNAP program is in danger,” said Jaspera. “Who’s going to benefit? Well, mostly the billionaires and millionaires in our country.”

Trump has defended his so-called “big, beautiful bill” though many analysts say it’ll best benefit the wealthiest Americans, and add to the deficit.

The protest outside the federal courthouse was organized by Indivisible Eugene. Many others across the U.S. were held, including several women’s marches and demonstrations against the president’s crackdowns on immigrants, largely through Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Copyright 2025, KLCC.

