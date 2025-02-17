Eugeneans join nationwide protests against President Trump and Elon Musk

Presidents Day is usually low-key, an observance more about mattress sales and car dealerships. But across the U.S., including in Eugene, protests against President Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk were held.

Brian Bull / KLCC Rogene Manas (left) and Clare Feighan (right) share an umbrella at the Feb. 17 Presidents Day protest in Eugene. Both say President Trump and Elon Musk are acting unlawfully and turning control of the nation to a small group of billionaires.

Outside the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse, hundreds of people waved signs denouncing Trump’s second term and Musk’s mass firings of probationary federal employees, among other actions.

“The Republicans, led by Donald Trump have staged a coup on our government,” said Rogene Manas. “Elon Musk is at the helm. All the other billionaires are right next to them.”

Manas sported an umbrella with anti-Musk and anti-Trump messages, a way to get her point across and keep dry as she’d been rained on in several previous protests.

“God bless America, and all the wonderful people in it," she said. "And let’s band together and stop this takeover. It should be a democracy for all the people.”

Joining Manas under the umbrellas was her friend, Clare Feighan.

“Trump is not a king. He was elected to be an administrator," said Feighan. "And there are three branches of government. He needs to be reminded of that on a daily basis.”

The President, Musk, and Congressional Republicans have defended the administration’s actions. In a statement on his Truth Social account, Trump posted “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.”

The nationwide protests are either part of the “50501” movement that started on Reddit, or more general gatherings of activists opposed to President Trump’s second term.

