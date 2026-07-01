Brian BullFreelance reporter
Brian Bull is a part-time reporter with the KLCC News department, and first began working with the station in 2016. In that time, Bull's been a general assignment reporter, documentary and podcast producer, and interim news director. He's a senior reporter with Underscore Native News and was also a journalism professor at the University of Oregon where he taught audio storytelling, story development, and public affairs reporting.
In his 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His work has been heard on NPR Newscasts and programs, and APM's Marketplace. He's also a substitute host for National Native News, and has had articles published in Buffalo's Fire, the Eugene-Register Guard, The Oregonian, and Indian Country Today. Several photos of CAHOOTS workers he took were featured in People Magazine in July 2021.
Bull has won dozens of accolades and awards in his career, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (25 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Indigenous Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
An enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe, Bull has worked with NPR's Next Generation Project geared towards diversifying the ranks of tomorrow's journalists. He's been a guest faculty instructor at the Poynter Institute on covering underrepresented communities, and also served as chair for Vision Maker Media, which supports authentic programs and documentaries produced by Native Americans.
Bull has a Master's Degree in American Journalism Online from New York University, and a B.A. from Macalester College where he studied Psychology, English, and Dramatic Arts.
He's glad to be home in the Pacific Northwest, close to his family, tribe, and the Oregon Coast. If only someone had warned him about the grass seed pollen every spring! Bull is married and has three children, and five cats. He enjoys photography, hiking, cooking, the visual and performing arts, and the occasional Godzilla movie.
Read how Brian's desire to spur reflection led him to a career in public media.
Check out Bull's latest NextGen project with regional mentees in Oregon, hosted by Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Brian is the director and lead interviewer for the Public Radio Oral History Project, which aims to build a repository of interviews with many of the industry's founders and innovators.
-
The power of a powwow has been described as a collective heartbeat that draws people together. Celebrants often say they feel unity and freedom as they dance in a circle. Those elements are especially vital for those serving time at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem, where life is spent behind barbed wire and fortified walls. But for one day a year, inmates get to don Native apparel and move to the rhythm of a rawhide drum with friends and loved ones.
-
Elderberry Wisdom Farms near Salem brings together urban forestry, Native plant nursery operations and micro enterprises. But its future is uncertain as earmarked money is set to run out in 2028.
-
A burning semi-truck on Interstate 5 created a dramatic spectacle Saturday near Albany.
-
Roughly 130 people turned out in Eugene Saturday afternoon to denounce the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdowns, which saw two people killed during ICE traffic stops within one week.
-
The jawless, eel-like fish known as Pacific lamprey get little love from the uninitiated; with their toothy-maw used to suck blood from fish, they have perhaps the most unflattering smile in the animal kingdom. But to many people, these ancient critters are important as both an indicator species and a food source for tribal people. And there are ongoing efforts to restore their numbers across Oregon waterways and beyond.
-
At least 100 people gathered Friday night outside Eugene’s Federal Building, to hold a vigil for a man recently killed in Texas while being detained by ICE agents.
-
The former president of the Eugene-Springfield NAACP, Ibrahim Coulibaly died this week. All across the region, his memory is being celebrated by many of his colleagues.
-
Roughly 60 people held an Independence Day protest outside Eugene’s federal building Saturday. It was the first large gathering since a contentious fence was taken down days earlier.
-
Crews dismantled a metal fence around Eugene's federal building following a judge's order, ending a two-month barrier that activists argued obstructed free speech.
-
Eugene eatery Lox, Stocks & Bagels was filmed for the online show "America's Best Restaurants," a boost owner Maxwell Davis welcomes during the summer lull.