Brian Bull is a part-time reporter with the KLCC News department, and first began working with the station in 2016. In that time, Bull's been a general assignment reporter, documentary and podcast producer, and interim news director. He's a senior reporter with Underscore Native News and was also a journalism professor at the University of Oregon where he taught audio storytelling, story development, and public affairs reporting.

In his 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His work has been heard on NPR Newscasts and programs, and APM's Marketplace. He's also a substitute host for National Native News, and has had articles published in Buffalo's Fire, the Eugene-Register Guard, The Oregonian, and Indian Country Today. Several photos of CAHOOTS workers he took were featured in People Magazine in July 2021.

Bull has won dozens of accolades and awards in his career, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (25 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Indigenous Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.

An enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe, Bull has worked with NPR's Next Generation Project geared towards diversifying the ranks of tomorrow's journalists. He's been a guest faculty instructor at the Poynter Institute on covering underrepresented communities, and also served as chair for Vision Maker Media, which supports authentic programs and documentaries produced by Native Americans.

Bull has a Master's Degree in American Journalism Online from New York University, and a B.A. from Macalester College where he studied Psychology, English, and Dramatic Arts.

He's glad to be home in the Pacific Northwest, close to his family, tribe, and the Oregon Coast. If only someone had warned him about the grass seed pollen every spring! Bull is married and has three children, and five cats. He enjoys photography, hiking, cooking, the visual and performing arts, and the occasional Godzilla movie.

Read how Brian's desire to spur reflection led him to a career in public media.

Check out Bull's latest NextGen project with regional mentees in Oregon, hosted by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Brian is the director and lead interviewer for the Public Radio Oral History Project, which aims to build a repository of interviews with many of the industry's founders and innovators.

