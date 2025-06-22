© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump’s military strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities ignite protest in Eugene

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 22, 2025 at 5:38 PM PDT
People protesting the Trump administration.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
At the corner of Pearl and E. 7th, dozens of protesters participated in a pop-up protest following the previous night's news that the U.S. had launched military strikes against three nuclear facilities in Iran.

On Sunday afternoon, at least 150 protesters stood outside Eugene’s federal building to denounce the U.S. military strikes against Iran.

People protesting the Trump administration's actions and the war between Israel and Palestine.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
During Sunday's protest, Michael E. Peterson held up a sign calling for President Trump's impeachment. Peterson said he's a combat veteran who served in Vietnam, and calls the U.S. military strikes "intolerable."

Among the protesters was Katherine Bragg of Eugene, who was aghast that diplomacy wasn’t given more of a chance. She waved a sign at passing traffic that read, "Shalom, Salom, No Bombs."

"This is not only backstepping 10 or 15 years in international relationships - it’s incredibly dangerous!" Bragg told KLCC. "Iran isn’t just going to sit back and say, ‘Oh, they were right.' They're going to retaliate, and then there's more and more war, more killing. And we’ve got to stop it, and we’ve got to stop funding it.”

Also protesting was Michael Peterson of Eugene, who was wearing his Vietnam Veteran’s cap. He said as a combat vet, he knows what military action does to a nation and is angry at President Donald Trump.

“Why? Why? Why this bombing?" asked Peterson. "This is intolerable, it’s intolerable that he’s done this sort of thing. A week after his birthday.”

Oregon's Democratic delegation has also spoken out against the strikes, saying they are unconstitutional and will not bring lasting peace to the Middle East.

Trump has defended his actions, and says Iran must now negotiate.

Copyright 2025, KLCC.

Tags
Politics & Government Trump Administrationanti-trumpIranPalestineIsrael
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content