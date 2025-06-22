Trump’s military strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities ignite protest in Eugene

On Sunday afternoon, at least 150 protesters stood outside Eugene’s federal building to denounce the U.S. military strikes against Iran.

Brian Bull / KLCC During Sunday's protest, Michael E. Peterson held up a sign calling for President Trump's impeachment. Peterson said he's a combat veteran who served in Vietnam, and calls the U.S. military strikes "intolerable."

Among the protesters was Katherine Bragg of Eugene, who was aghast that diplomacy wasn’t given more of a chance. She waved a sign at passing traffic that read, "Shalom, Salom, No Bombs."

"This is not only backstepping 10 or 15 years in international relationships - it’s incredibly dangerous!" Bragg told KLCC. "Iran isn’t just going to sit back and say, ‘Oh, they were right.' They're going to retaliate, and then there's more and more war, more killing. And we’ve got to stop it, and we’ve got to stop funding it.”

Also protesting was Michael Peterson of Eugene, who was wearing his Vietnam Veteran’s cap. He said as a combat vet, he knows what military action does to a nation and is angry at President Donald Trump.

“Why? Why? Why this bombing?" asked Peterson. "This is intolerable, it’s intolerable that he’s done this sort of thing. A week after his birthday.”

Oregon's Democratic delegation has also spoken out against the strikes, saying they are unconstitutional and will not bring lasting peace to the Middle East.

Trump has defended his actions, and says Iran must now negotiate.

