Pacific Northwest lawmakers join national outcry against Trump’s Iran strikes

Several members of Congress from the Pacific Northwest have joined Democratic leaders nationwide in condemning President Donald Trump’s decision to launch military strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran without seeking congressional approval.

They argue the move violates the U.S. Constitution, which grants Congress the authority to declare war.

On Saturday evening, Trump announced that joint U.S.-Israeli strikes had “completely and totally obliterated” key Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities. On Sunday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the strikes, saying Trump’s order to attack Iran “ was powerful, and it was clear.”

While many Republicans praised the president, Democratic lawmakers voiced strong opposition.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., criticized the strikes as “a wrong decision on all counts,” saying Trump acted without congressional authorization or adequate diplomatic effort.

“Another Republican President has taken us into another Middle East war, despite Trump claiming to be a President who would choose peace,” Merkley said Saturday evening on X.

“And (Trump) has done so in violation of the Constitution — which requires Congressional authorization for war. All to accomplish a mission — disabling Iran’s nuclear program — that Netanyahu stated Israel can achieve without U.S. assistance,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Ore., called the action “unconstitutional and deeply reckless,” and raised concerns for the safety of American servicemembers abroad.

“As a mother, I am fervently committed to protecting our children from another endless war. The American people and our brave service members deserve answers, and I will demand the Trump administration provide them,” Dexter said on X Saturday evening.

Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore., agreed, stating that any decision to go to war must be debated and approved by Congress.

“Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon and preventing a nuclear armed Iran is a shared priority both for the United States, Israel and our allies. However, we cannot allow any president to involve us in another open-ended war without constitutional authority,” Salinas said on X Saturday.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., echoed this concern on Bluesky, warning that going to war without congressional approval undermines democratic principles and can have global consequences.

“To begin a war is among the most consequential decisions a nation can make, affecting its troops, civilians, and the world,” Bonamici said Saturday.

Rep. Val Hoyle, D-Ore., has not issued a direct statement, but shared a post by Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, supporting a bipartisan War Powers Resolution aimed at halting unauthorized U.S. military involvement in Iran.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a press release Sunday that during town halls in Eastern Oregon and the Columbia Gorge over the weekend, many constituents expressed concern about the U.S. getting involved in another war overseas.

“As senior senator on the Intelligence Committee, I’ll be pushing the Trump administration for answers on what plan, if any, it has to prevent an escalation of violence,” Wyden said.

Oregon’s lone Republican representative, Cliff Bentz, issued a written statement on Sunday expressing support for Trump’s military actions against Iran.

He also warned of potential terrorist retaliation in the U.S., saying: “Unless Iran immediately surrenders which is highly unlikely, this is not the end of this crisis. Therefore, every American must be vigilant and report to authorities any activity that even hints at terrorist activity.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

OPB’s Joni Auden Land contributed to this story.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

