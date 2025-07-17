© 2025 KLCC

Locals gather to learn the future of J.H. Baxter plant as a Superfund site

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:44 AM PDT
Woman in audience raising hand.
1 of 9  — AudienceQuestionBBull01.JPG
An audience member raises her hand to ask a question following EPA official Randy Nattis' presentation on remedial work being done at the shuttered J.H. Baxter site.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Old industrial site.
2 of 9  — 071625_JHBaxter_BBull02.JPG
The J.H. Baxter plant, which operated for nearly 80 years. It closed in late January, 2022. This is how the site looked on July 16, 2025 after its tank farm, retorts, and other infrastructure was removed.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman at podium.
3 of 9  — AnneChristopher_EPA_BBull.jpg
Anne Christopher, Remedial Project Manager for the EPA, spoke to the audience of roughly 70 people.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Large metal device being welded apart.
4 of 9  — RetortDemolition.JPG
The infamous retorts at the J.H. Baxter plant were dismantled by crews led by the EPA over the past year.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Hazmat workers covered in sludge.
5 of 9  — SludgeRemoval.JPG
In this undated slide, EPA workers clad in hazmat suits first clean out the retorts before dismantling them. They were quickly covered in toxic sludge.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man talking to audience.
6 of 9  — RandyNattisPresents_BBull01.JPG
Randy Nattis, an On-Scene Coordinator for the EPA, talks to an audience about the old J.H. Baxter wood treatment plant's future.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman making comments at public hearing.
7 of 9  — Arjorie_02_BBull.JPG
Arjorie Arberry-Baribeault, a mother and staff member of Beyond Toxics, shares her thoughts about the Superfund designation for the shuttered J.H. Baxter wood treatment plant.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Oregon state senator James Manning at podium.
8 of 9  — 071625_JamesManning.JPG
Besides officials with the EPA and DEQ, lawmakers also attended the public hearing, including Oregon state senator James Manning.
Brian Bull / KLCC
A before-and-after photo comparison of an old plant.
9 of 9  — BeforeAfter_BBull.JPG
One of the slides shown to the audience was an undated photo of the J.H. Baxter site in the Bethel neighorhood of Eugene (left) and a more recent one taken July 16 - the same day as the hearing - showing how it's been cleaned up so far by federal and Oregon environmental crews.
Brian Bull / KLCC

About 100 people attended a hearing in Eugene Wednesday night to find out what will happen to the old J.H. Baxter plant now that the facility has been listed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priorities List.

About 70 people gathered in the Cascades Middle School, while about 30 more joined online, as officials from the EPA, Department of Environmental Quality, and other agencies discussed the long-term clean-up for the shuttered Baxter plant. Many locals asked about continued threats to the soil, water, and air near the facility, while others were concerned about health risks in an area that’s seen high dioxin counts in the soil, or slightly higher rates of certain cancers. 

“What about my children?” one woman asked. “What about my granddaughter? Is she safe?” 

Slides were shown detailing the EPA’s work on its "Time Critical Removal Action” where crews got busy taking down many large tanks and other infrastructure. This included the retorts, which were improperly used to boil off wastewater continuously throughout 2019. Images showed workers in hazmat suits covered in toxic sludge, and using welding torches to cut through the heavy steel which was an inch-thick. 

Other presentations summarized the Superfund remedial process, asbestos abatement, and ways the community could become involved in further events.

While some attendees celebrated the Superfund designation, Randy Nattis, an On-Scene Coordinator for the EPA, was more measured.

“Is it a time to pause in the journey of the EPA and what we’ve done on the removal, and now how this is now a Superfund site and what the future looks like?” Nattis asked. “Yes. But at the same time it’s very valuable to talk about how we got here, and all the pain and suffering that the people who’ve lived in this community for years have had to endure.”

Nattis says $13 million has already been spent dismantling the Baxter wood treatment plant and cleaning old tanks and pipes. He says it will require several times that to get the site fully cleaned up, noting that sludge and toxins have been found 20-30 feet deep under the entirety of the Baxter site.

Man and woman at public hearing.
EPA On-Scene Coordinator Randy Nattis (left) and Beyond Toxics community organizer Arjorie Arberry-Baribeault (right) at the July 16, 2025 public hearing regarding J.H. Baxter's designation as a Superfund site.

Hope and resentment

Many people attending the public hearing were happy to see federal dollars coming to clean-up and restore a facility long considered a scourge across West Eugene. At times their questions revealed frustration, fear, and anger as well. 

Arjorie Arberry-Baribeault, a community organizer for Beyond Toxics, urged the audience not to finger-point and blame the EPA and other officials present. She said many questions remain, but those questions are for other agencies including the Oregon Health Authority.

Arberry-Baribeault herself raised her family in the vicinity of the Baxter site, and she blames the company and its president, Georgia Baxter-Krause, for pollution that led to her daughter’s cancer diagnosis. She was present in April when Baxter-Krause was sentenced to 90 days in prison and fined $1.5 million.

“It was always personal, not just for my family but for my community and Bethel,” Arberry-Baribeault told KLCC. “I’m hoping that whatever she was fined can be turned over to the community, to make something good. It’s blood money! So yeah, I wish it were $20 million, but it’s not.”

Meanwhile, two class-action suits are still waiting to be heard in U.S. District Court, with plaintiffs arguing that J.H. Baxter’s operations negatively impacted their properties, health and well-being.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
