© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nearing a somber anniversary, Blue River rebuilds towards a brighter tomorrow

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 30, 2025 at 6:53 AM PDT
People building a house.
1 of 13  — WorkCrewNewHouses01_BBull.jpg
Construction workers build a new house in Blue River's downtown area. There are six units currently underway here, with an expected completion date in October.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman smiling next to construction area.
2 of 13  — BrandiCrawfordFerguson01_BBull.jpg
Brandi Crawford Ferguson of the nonprofit McKenzie Community Land Trust stands next to another house being built in the downtown area. She said families coming back to Blue River can purchase these for about half of what a typical McKenzie River Corridor home would sell for.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Construction worker inside house.
3 of 13  — Drywall_Worker_BBull.jpg
Inside one of the new six homes being built in Blue River, a construction worker prepares to put in drywall.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Houses under construction in area affected by wildfire.
4 of 13  — SixNewHouses_BBull01.jpg
The Rose Street Cottages development is nestled in the downtown, which locals are trying to rebuild both in population and business. The surrounding hillsides show the effects of the Holiday Farm Fire that swept through here in September 2020.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman standing next to general store being built.
5 of 13  — MelanieStanley01_BBull.jpg
Melanie Stanley, owner of Meyer's General Store and Liquor Shop, stands next to the new one being rebuilt after the previous one was destroyed by the Holiday Farm Fire. Stanley says it's been difficult getting loans and other support to rebuild her business, and says many other proprietors are struggling as well.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Workmen attaching metal to building.
6 of 13  — WorkCrewGenStore_BBull01.jpg
Two construction workers attach sheet metal to the foundation of the Meyer's General Store. Owner Melanie Stanley hopes to open on the five-year anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Other buildings in Blue River have been rebuilt since the disaster, including the library, fire staion, and health clinic.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man cutting wood panel with power saw.
7 of 13  — Worker_Saw_BBull01.jpg
A construction worker cuts paneling for one of the six new houses being built for the Rose Street Cottages. Brandi Crawford Ferguson of the McKenzie Community Land Trust told KLCC that there is another cluster being developed for Blue River, which means 15 new houses in the pipeline.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man sitting at long table.
8 of 13  — ChrisLaVoie_01_BBull.jpg
Chris LaVoie with the McKenzie Community Partnership says there are many challenges - and opportunities - for Blue River, as it rebuilds from the Holiday Farm Fire.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Tents set up on a rainy running track and field.
9 of 13  — SolsticeArtsFestival_BBull01.jpg
On June 21, 2025, vendors for the McKenzie River Solstice Arts Festival set up on a cold and rainy Saturday, which dampened attendance. The following day saw improved attendance as conditions became warmer and drier.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Smiling woman at table with flowers and baskets.
10 of 13  — HeatherGreene_BBull01.jpg
Heather Greene, event director for the McKenzie River Solstice Arts Festival, was upbeat about the event in spite of the first day's rains. She helped set up, including a raffle table.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Musicians with stringed instruments.
11 of 13  — Doug_And_Amey_062025_BBull01.JPG
Amey Herman (left) cracks a smile as she and Doug Heydon (right) prepare to play another song at the festival on June 21, 2025. Known as D n A, the duo performed a variety of world music pieces in the cold and wet venue.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman sculpting with chainsaw.
12 of 13  — BrittnyHughes_BBull08.JPG
Brittny Hughes, a chainsaw artist, goes to work on a pedestal for the McKenzie River Solstice Arts Festival.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Smiling woman with microphone.
13 of 13  — EricaFigueroa02.jpg
Comedian Erica Figueroa (center) does her best to engage and entertain a small crowd as steady rains challenged the first day of the McKenzie River Solstice Arts Festival.
Brian Bull / KLCC

This September marks five years since the Holiday Farm Fire burned up more than 173,000 acres in Oregon’s McKenzie River Corridor including Blue River. It’s a scenic mountain town that’s been around since 1900, with mining and timber as its former big industries. 

The fire consumed hundreds of homes and businesses. In fact, most of the town was leveled. 

Locals are still putting their community together, piece by piece.

The Holiday Farm Fire scorched a 27-mile path through this forested valley here, sending people fleeing in the middle of the night – most with only what they could throw in the car and wearing just the clothes on their backs.

Construction machinery at an intersection.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A telescopic boom lift navigates downtown Blue River, which still bears the scars of the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire.

The hills are still charred, as are the trees. Reconstruction is taking a while. Today, not even half the 500 homes that were destroyed have been rebuilt.

“It takes a village to rebuild a village, right?“ said Brandi Crawford Ferguson, showing off the latest development underway in downtown Blue River. She’s with the nonprofit McKenzie Community Land Trust.

Inching closer, Ferguson sidestepped a few extension cords and some ruts in the dirt road, while a nearby construction crew hammered and sawed away on six new houses.

“They’re 1,300 square feet, stick-built on site, three bedrooms, one and a half bath,” said Ferguson.

In the nearly five years since the fire, Ferguson said the cost to rebuild a home jumped 40%. But her organization is trying to make it a little more affordable for displaced families to come back.

“We will be selling the house but we won’t be selling the land,” she explained. “We will be holding onto the land, and families that buy the house will sign a 99-year lease.”

And since the value of the land isn’t included in the purchase price, these houses can be more affordable. They’ll sell for $250,000 to $275,000 - roughly half the typical price of a McKenzie River home.

A literal stone’s throw away is the Meyer’s General Store and Liquor Shop, or rather, the new one under construction. Owner Melanie Stanley said it will replace the original that was destroyed in the 2020 fire. Besides serving as a place to buy goods, the previous store was also a primary social and gathering hub for locals.

“Everybody kind of called it the unofficial town hall, which is how I ended up with the working title of unofficial mayor of Blue River,” laughed Stanley.

Stanley is hoping to open back up in September, but she might be the only shop on the block. Many of the lots around hers are still just patches of concrete. She's paying for the rebuild out of pocket, but others?

“The biggest problem and the biggest hurdle that most people are facing is cash flow and capital in order to be able to rebuild buildings and start those businesses back up, or start a business at all,” said Stanley.

The town’s population is now around 200 -- roughly a fourth what it was before the fire. And that’s hampering the town's ability to rebuild, generate business and boost tourism.

“The nice part is, is that at least a certain part of the year you have an influx of people with money coming to spend it in your community,” said Chris LaVoie, with McKenzie Community Partnership. He said Blue River does have lots of seasonal vacation homes and short-term rentals. The influx of cash supports the hospitality and recreation industry at a level that Blue River couldn’t on its population alone.

Barren hills with charred trees.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Once densely forested, the McKenzie River Corridor is still rebounding from the massive Holiday Farm Fire, which consumed 173,000 acres. While much foliage has grown back, local residents hope to rebuild their community, as well as economy.

“But we also need to have jobs and regular stable income that comes throughout the year,” added LaVoie.

The town is talking about attracting more full-time remote workers. But in the meantime, it’s also banking on festivals and events to attract tourists. Like the McKenzie River Solstice Arts Festival.

A rainy day for a festival

“Let’s get a last round of applause for Doug (Heydon) and Amey (Herman), that was fantastic,” said emcee Indigo Greene from the main stage, as the musical group DnA packed up their instruments.

The event was getting doused pretty well by steady rain—a relative rarity for late June, even in rainy Oregon.

“The sun was shining a few minutes ago,” said event director Heather Greene. “And we have tiny baby frogs jumping all over, so it's a good omen.”

A good omen for generating some cash for the community.

“We have a collaborative local booth that is featuring local artists who were affected by the fires, or economically impacted by the recovery,” said Greene.

There were also food trucks and a raffle. Chainsaw artist Brittny Hughes showed off her skills with a tree stump that would become a “solstice pedestal.”

The only thing missing was a crowd.

“Alright, we got more arrivals!” said comedian Erica Figueroa, in a patio space away from the downpour. She tried to fire up a shivering audience of a half dozen people while also trying to talk over a food vendor’s generator.

“Thank you so much for coming to the party,” gushed Figueroa, as a few more people ran for cover and street tacos. “Lookit the tie dye, look at tie dye on black! We know it’s going to be a good time.”

The forecast for the solstice arts festival’s second day was warmer and drier, so the festival organizers hoped for better turnout.

Because in this small town, every visitor counts as it tries to make a comeback.

Copyright 2025, KLCC.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Holiday Farm fireBlue River2020 wildfireswildfire cleanupeconomic development
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content