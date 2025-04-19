© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saturday features another round of anti-Trump protests across Oregon

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 19, 2025 at 4:58 PM PDT
A crowd of protesters. A large courthouse is in the background.
KLCC Staff
Protesters lined both sides of NW 4th Street in Corvallis on Saturday, April 19, 2025 as part of a nationwide day of protests against the Trump administration.

Protesters took to streets and sidewalks in Oregon Saturday, in the latest round of nationwide demonstrations against the Trump administration.

More than 1,000 people rallied in downtown Eugene, according to a Register-Guard reporter who posted a video from the scene on social media.

Protests were also held in Corvallis, Roseburg, Bend, Portland, Salem, and several other Oregon cities.

In Portland, police said the demonstration, which drew thousands to the downtown area, was peaceful.

"Another gathering of thousands exercising their rights to speak Downtown today," wrote Portland Police Chief Bob Day on social media. "My heartfelt thanks to the Portland Police members who helped facilitate this peaceful event, and to the participants who shared info that allowed us to keep marchers and road users safe."

It was the latest round of anti-Trump protests in Oregon and across the country. Two weeks ago, protesters gathered near Eugene City Hall to denounce Trump’s tariffs, Elon Musk’s role in slashing government workforces, and the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, among many other things.
Tags
Politics & Government protestsTrump Administration
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content