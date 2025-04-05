Huge crowd turns out in Eugene to denounce President Trump’s actions

Thousands of protesters surrounded Eugene City Hall Saturday. It was part of the national “Hands Off!” protests against the Trump Administration and DOGE.

From the edge of the 5th Street Market District to the Ferry Street Bridge, to spillover areas including Alton Baker Park, crowds with signs and upside-down American flags denounced Trump’s tariffs, Elon Musk’s role in slashing government workforces, and the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, among many other things.

David and Mary Jo Sanders of Springfield said they could’ve used a bigger sign.

“There’s just so many. Threats to education, healthcare’s huge!" said Mary Jo. "We’re on Social Security. Our youngest is a trans female that is on Medicaid. All those things are really frightening.”

The couple were especially upset with the federal worker layoffs, which has disrupted the National Park System.

“We met originally up at Mt. Rainier National Park and so that’s near and dear to our hearts," said David. "And the staffing just is not going to be able to handle it because they put a freeze in place, now they can’t hire seasonal employees! What are they going to do?”

Brian Bull / KLCC Among those in costume was a person dressed up as a clown version of Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump’s alienation of longtime allies spurred Bruce Kelsh of Cottage Grove to come to Eugene with his wife and wave a Canadian flag.

“Wendy and I got married in the International Peace Garden in North Dakota," Kelsh told KLCC. "Half the chapel’s in Canada, and half the chapel’s in the United States. The International Peace Garden celebrates the longest undefended border in the world.”

Other "Hands Off!" protests took place across Oregon, including Portland, Salem, Veneta, Florence, Oakridge, Albany, Corvallis and Pendleton.

President Trump insists his actions and policies will "make America great again," and defends Musk's actions over the last two months.

Eugene Police estimated the crowd at its peak was 2,500. EPD officers and volunteers kept watch for confrontations. The event stayed passionate, yet peaceful.

