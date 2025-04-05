© 2025 KLCC

Huge crowd turns out in Eugene to denounce President Trump’s actions

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 5, 2025 at 7:39 PM PDT
People and cars on bridge.
1 of 9  — FerryStreetBridge01.JPG
Roughly 100 protesters took to the Ferry Street Bridge in Eugene today to denounce President Trump and DOGE head, Elon Musk.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Musicians performing.
2 of 9  — SingersHandsOff.jpg
Before the official start of the "Hands Off!" event, local musicians warmed up the crowd with folksy songs.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People lined up alongside multi-lane road.
3 of 9  — RoadProtesters01.jpg
Anti-Trump demonstrators lined up along Coburg Road during today's "Hands Off!" protest.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People holiding protest sign.
4 of 9  — SandersSign01.jpg
David and Mary Jo Sanders hold up a sign with just some of their complaints and concerns with the Trump White House. "We could have written a lot more on the back," they told KLCC.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Couple with Canadian flag.
5 of 9  — Kelsh_Bull.jpg
Bruce and Wendy Kelsh of Cottage Grove say they're particularly incensed on how President Trump has treated Canada. This includes tariffs and Trump's repeated claims that Canadians want to become the 51st state.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People with protest signs against Trump and Musk.
6 of 9  — CrowdCityHall02.jpg
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Eugene City Hall to share their disdain for the numerous policies and actions of President Trump.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protester with sign outside large building.
7 of 9  — OutsideCityHall2.jpg
By noon on April 5, the Eugene City Hall was teeming with anti-Trump demonstrators.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man dressed up as Captain America.
8 of 9  — CapnAmericaEugeneBull01.jpg
Some protesters arrived in costume, like this man who came dressed as Captain America.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Protester in Lorax costume.
9 of 9  — LoraxHandsOff.JPG
All along the Ferry Street Bridge and across from city hall, protesters waved signs and encouraged cars to honk in support of condemning the Trump Administration. Among them was a person dressed up as the Lorax from Dr. Seuss.
Brian Bull / KLCC

Thousands of protesters surrounded Eugene City Hall Saturday. It was part of the national “Hands Off!” protests against the Trump Administration and DOGE.

From the edge of the 5th Street Market District to the Ferry Street Bridge, to spillover areas including Alton Baker Park, crowds with signs and upside-down American flags denounced Trump’s tariffs, Elon Musk’s role in slashing government workforces, and the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, among many other things. 

David and Mary Jo Sanders of Springfield said they could’ve used a bigger sign.

“There’s just so many. Threats to education, healthcare’s huge!" said Mary Jo. "We’re on Social Security. Our youngest is a trans female that is on Medicaid. All those things are really frightening.”

Thousands converge on Eugene City Hall to protest Trump and Musk

The couple were especially upset with the federal worker layoffs, which has disrupted the National Park System. 

“We met originally up at Mt. Rainier National Park and so that’s near and dear to our hearts," said David. "And the staffing just is not going to be able to handle it because they put a freeze in place, now they can’t hire seasonal employees! What are they going to do?” 

A protester dressed up as a clown version of President Trump with children.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Among those in costume was a person dressed up as a clown version of Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump’s alienation of longtime allies spurred Bruce Kelsh of Cottage Grove to come to Eugene with his wife and wave a Canadian flag.

“Wendy and I got married in the International Peace Garden in North Dakota," Kelsh told KLCC. "Half the chapel’s in Canada, and half the chapel’s in the United States. The International Peace Garden celebrates the longest undefended border in the world.”

Other "Hands Off!" protests took place across Oregon, including Portland, Salem, Veneta, Florence, Oakridge, Albany, Corvallis and Pendleton.

President Trump insists his actions and policies will "make America great again," and defends Musk's actions over the last two months.

Eugene Police estimated the crowd at its peak was 2,500. EPD officers and volunteers kept watch for confrontations. The event stayed passionate, yet peaceful. 

Copyright 2025, KLCC.
Tags
Politics & Government protestsTrump Administration
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
