NPR Politics

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann to discuss findings from the Justice Department's release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit.
The affidavit, which contains many redactions, details the "probable cause" investigators laid out to obtain the warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
Voters in Florida head to the polls Tuesday. Ukrainian workers man a nuclear power plant under the eyes of occupying Russian soldiers. More states are poised to enact abortion trigger bans this week.
A Texas county has seen its top election officials quit after persistent threats following the 2020 elections. It's part of a larger, problematic trend across the U.S.
President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. We take a look at the viability of the law's provision concerning capturing carbon emissions.
This week promises to bring developments in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election, abortion, guns and more.
Thanks to redistricting, New York state will hold primary elections Tuesday for the second time this year, confusing some voters.
A judge says he's leaning toward making more information public about the FBI search of former President Trump's home in Florida. The DOJ has one week to provide a redacted copy of the affidavit.
Judge creates a path for releasing a redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago search. The U.N. secretary general is in Ukraine. Drug cartel violence surges in Mexico, including the border city of Tijuana.
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jonah Goldberg, conservative columnist and editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, about Rep. Liz Cheney's future in the Republican party following her primary loss in Wyoming.