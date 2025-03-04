Protestors gather outside Eugene City Hall voicing disapproval of President Trump

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside Eugene City Hall on Tuesday afternoon ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech to a Joint Session of Congress.

The protest started at the parking lot and eventually spread along the sidewalks of nearby streets. Protestors held signs signaling their grievances with the Trump administration. Signs ranged from thanking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to general disapproval of White House advisor Elon Musk .

Pat Boleyn, a retired wildlife biologist who attended the protest, opposes the mass firing of federal workers and said she worries about the future of science.

“Many of these things I have worked and fought for my whole life,” said Boleyn. “And now I see that, that's not being respected and that makes me very angry.”

An hour into the protest, organizers gave speeches about the importance of advocacy and calling representatives.

The protest was organized by the local chapter of FiftyFiftyOne, a nationwide grassroots movement made up of independent volunteers. Similar protests were held in several other Oregon cities Tuesday, including Portland and Salem.