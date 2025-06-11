Wednesday night rally marks start of multiple Trump protests in Eugene

Hundreds gathered Wednesday evening in front of the Lane County Courthouse to protest recent actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and the treatment of fellow protestors in Los Angeles.

The event happened a few days before nationwide protests are planned on Saturday against President Donald Trump, including in Eugene.

"The concern was we didn't want this to get ripped into general discontent with the Trump regime and with his policies. I think this was a unique enough incident and experience that we need to speak on this particularly," said Chris Case, one of the event's organizers.

The crowd later marched two blocks to the federal courthouse, then blocked traffic along 8th Avenue before dispersing.