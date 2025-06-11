© 2025 KLCC

Wednesday night rally marks start of multiple Trump protests in Eugene

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published June 11, 2025 at 8:56 PM PDT
People stand at the front of the crowd gathered during a protest on June 11, 2025 outside the Lane County Courthouse.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
People stand at the front of the crowd gathered during a protest on June 11, 2025 outside the Lane County Courthouse.

Hundreds gathered Wednesday evening in front of the Lane County Courthouse to protest recent actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and the treatment of fellow protestors in Los Angeles.

The event happened a few days before nationwide protests are planned on Saturday against President Donald Trump, including in Eugene.

"The concern was we didn't want this to get ripped into general discontent with the Trump regime and with his policies. I think this was a unique enough incident and experience that we need to speak on this particularly," said Chris Case, one of the event's organizers.

The crowd later marched two blocks to the federal courthouse, then blocked traffic along 8th Avenue before dispersing.

The crowd listens to a final group of speakers on the steps of the Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
The crowd listens to a final group of speakers on the steps of the Wayne Morse federal courthouse in Eugene on June 11, 2025.
Tags
Politics & Government Donald TrumpImmigration and Customs Enforcementprotests
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
