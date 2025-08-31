Eugene Labor Day protest blasts President Trump’s policies, actions

While many people marked the Labor Day weekend with travel and cookouts, more than a hundred took to downtown Eugene Sunday to protest the Trump administration.

Brian Bull / KLCC Judith Harrison shows off her "chicken TACO" sign at Sunday's protest. Her friend, Glenn Mittermann, came along.

Signs decried many of President Trump’s policies and actions launched in his second term, including his global tariffs, crackdown on immigrants, and the deployment of armed National Guard troops into Democratic cities.

Skeeter Duke of Eugene told KLCC that he’s troubled by armed and masked men harassing and taking people away, comparing them to the Nazi Party’s brownshirts in 1930s Germany and the blackshirts seen in Fascist Italy during the same period. Duke said people everywhere need to unify peacefully against such fascist takeovers as seen historically in Germany and Italy.

“Stop this craziness.," Duke said. "Fascism is really scary folks, we shouldn’t let this happen to us, this is stupid.”

On the same corner, Judith Harrison of Eugene held a stuffed-animal she said mocked the president’s lack of moral courage.

“It’s a chicken puppet wearing a crown and sitting in a taco shell,” Harris explained, while turning over a tag on the chicken’s foot that read: BONE SPURS.

“Trump has never stood up for anything consistently ever,” Harrison said. “Other than money.”

Union activists were also present, who criticized Trump’s policies as harmful to working-class Americans.

A presidential proclamation on White House.gov says: “Every day, my Administration is restoring the dignity of labor and putting the American worker first.”

