Eugene Labor Day protest blasts President Trump’s policies, actions

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 31, 2025 at 5:04 PM PDT
Protesters with American flags, including one upside-down
1 of 5  — 083125_Flags.jpg
Along the Park Blocks area and surrounding corners, protesters gathered to denounce President Trump and his policies. Several carried American flags, including several displayed upside-down, typically a sign of distress during the Aug. 31 demonstration..
Brian Bull / KLCC
People on street corner with signs and banners.
2 of 5  — 083125_StreetCorner.jpg
On Sunday afternoon, more than a hundred people gathered around the Lane County government building and courthouse complex to protest the Trump Administration. Labor activists were also present, who said the president's policies hurt working-class Americans, during the Aug. 31 demonstration..
Brian Bull / KLCC
League of Women Voters representatives with banner.
3 of 5  — 083125_LoWV_Banner.jpg
Among the other signs carried was this banner advocating for women's rights, and a sign for the League of Women Voters.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man carrying two-sided protest sign against President Trump.
4 of 5  — SkeeterDuke_Sign.jpg
Skeeter Duke of Eugene shows off his double-sided protest sign. One asks if the U.S. has become a fascist and white-supremacist state, the other with courses of action.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Women singing on corner.
5 of 5  — 083125_RagingGrannies.jpg
The Raging Grannies group perform on a corner near Eugene's Park Blocks, advocating resistance against President Trump's policies.
Brian Bull / KLCC

While many people marked the Labor Day weekend with travel and cookouts, more than a hundred took to downtown Eugene Sunday to protest the Trump administration.

Woman with protest sign and stuffed chicken toy.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Judith Harrison shows off her "chicken TACO" sign at Sunday's protest. Her friend, Glenn Mittermann, came along.

Signs decried many of President Trump’s policies and actions launched in his second term, including his global tariffs, crackdown on immigrants, and the deployment of armed National Guard troops into Democratic cities.

Skeeter Duke of Eugene told KLCC that he’s troubled by armed and masked men harassing and taking people away, comparing them to the Nazi Party’s brownshirts in 1930s Germany and the blackshirts seen in Fascist Italy during the same period. Duke said people everywhere need to unify peacefully against such fascist takeovers as seen historically in Germany and Italy.

“Stop this craziness.," Duke said. "Fascism is really scary folks, we shouldn’t let this happen to us, this is stupid.”

On the same corner, Judith Harrison of Eugene held a stuffed-animal she said mocked the president’s lack of moral courage.

“It’s a chicken puppet wearing a crown and sitting in a taco shell,” Harris explained, while turning over a tag on the chicken’s foot that read: BONE SPURS.

“Trump has never stood up for anything consistently ever,” Harrison said. “Other than money.”

Union activists were also present, who criticized Trump’s policies as harmful to working-class Americans.

A presidential proclamation on White House.gov says: “Every day, my Administration is restoring the dignity of labor and putting the American worker first.”

Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
