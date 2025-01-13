Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson sets housing goals in first State of the City address

In her first address as Eugene’s mayor, Kaarin Knudson was hopeful, and ambitious.

She told a crowd gathered at the Hult Center Monday evening that she believes Eugene can revitalize its downtown – if it can build enough housing.

“Downtown Eugene still has lower residential density than most of our typical neighborhoods,” she said. “That statistic should tell you everything you need to know about why downtown is struggling.”

Knudson said her goal is to double the city’s housing production over the next five years. Specifically, she called for 1,000 new units, a fifth of which she wants built downtown.

“One half-acre at a time, we will repair downtown, and re-inhabit our downtown core with new neighbors, and the social life of cities,” she said. “This kind of initiative will deliver the housing we need, but it will also support local jobs, spur economic development and model sustainable growth.”

To meet that goal, Knudson said Eugene needs to find sites for redevelopment, streamline its permitting process, and win state, and local grants.

Knudson said housing production is a key part of her strategy to address homelessness, but she said she is also committed to providing shelter and supporting programs to assist those struggling with housing instability.

Knudson said she also hoped to make Eugene more inclusive - preserving the city’s open, green spaces and creating more sustainable, safe infrastructure.

"Streets are our most dangerous public spaces,” she said. “In Eugene we want to make it safer for people to drive, but also to walk and to bike, and easier for them to take advantage of our transit system."

During Monday’s ceremony at the Hult Center, the city also swore in one new council member, Eliza Kashinsky. She previously served on the city’s budget committee and works in human resources for Lane County.

