© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson sets housing goals in first State of the City address

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published January 13, 2025 at 8:59 PM PST
Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson delivers her first State of the City address on Jan. 13, 2025.
1 of 3  — KAARIN.JPG
Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson delivers her first State of the City address on Jan. 13, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
New City Council Member Eliza Kashinsky is sworn in on Jan. 13, 2025.
2 of 3  — swearingineliza.JPG
New City Council Member Eliza Kashinsky is sworn in on Jan. 13, 2025.
Mayor Kaarin Knudson is sworn in front of the city council, and a crowd, at the Hult Center on Jan. 13, 2025.
3 of 3  — swearinginkaarin.JPG
Mayor Kaarin Knudson is sworn in front of the city council, and a crowd, at the Hult Center on Jan. 13, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC

In her first address as Eugene’s mayor, Kaarin Knudson was hopeful, and ambitious.

She told a crowd gathered at the Hult Center Monday evening that she believes Eugene can revitalize its downtown – if it can build enough housing.

“Downtown Eugene still has lower residential density than most of our typical neighborhoods,” she said. “That statistic should tell you everything you need to know about why downtown is struggling.”

Knudson said her goal is to double the city’s housing production over the next five years. Specifically, she called for 1,000 new units, a fifth of which she wants built downtown.

“One half-acre at a time, we will repair downtown, and re-inhabit our downtown core with new neighbors, and the social life of cities,” she said. “This kind of initiative will deliver the housing we need, but it will also support local jobs, spur economic development and model sustainable growth.”

To meet that goal, Knudson said Eugene needs to find sites for redevelopment, streamline its permitting process, and win state, and local grants.

Knudson said housing production is a key part of her strategy to address homelessness, but she said she is also committed to providing shelter and supporting programs to assist those struggling with housing instability.

Knudson said she also hoped to make Eugene more inclusive - preserving the city’s open, green spaces and creating more sustainable, safe infrastructure.

"Streets are our most dangerous public spaces,” she said. “In Eugene we want to make it safer for people to drive, but also to walk and to bike, and easier for them to take advantage of our transit system."

During Monday’s ceremony at the Hult Center, the city also swore in one new council member, Eliza Kashinsky. She previously served on the city’s budget committee and works in human resources for Lane County.
Tags
Politics & Government EugeneLocal GovernmentKaarin Knudsonhousinghomelessness
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content